Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Preview

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
By:

This weekend Formula 1 travels to Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

Lewis Hamilton will line up on pole position ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, as Mercedes locked out the front row for the 11th time this season.

The two Red Bulls will start third and fourth on the grid, led by Max Verstappen, while Sergio Perez qualified his Racing Point in fifth.

When is the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix? 

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be held on November 29 at the Bahrain International Circuit

  • Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020 
  • Start time: 5:10pm local time / 3:10pm CET / 2:10pm GMT / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 11:10pm JST / 12:10am AEST [Monday] / 7:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Bahrain GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where the race will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Bahrain to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Current forecast suggests clear skies in Bahrain on Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 25C for the start of the race.

Starting grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.264  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'27.553 0.289
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'27.678 0.414
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 1'28.274 1.010
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 1'28.322 1.058
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1'28.417 1.153
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault 1'28.419 1.155
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'28.448 1.184
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'28.542 1.278
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1'28.618 1.354
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1'29.149 1.885
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'29.165 1.901
13 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 1'29.557 2.293
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'31.218 3.954
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren    
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'29.491 2.227
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'29.810 2.546
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'30.111 2.847
19 France Romain Grosjean Haas 1'30.138 2.874
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'30.182 2.918
