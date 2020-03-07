Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
25 days
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
53 days
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
60 days
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
73 days
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
88 days
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
95 days
R
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
109 days
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
116 days
R
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
130 days
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
144 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
172 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
179 days
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
193 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
200 days
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
214 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
229 days
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
236 days
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
249 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
263 days
Formula 1 / Special feature

2020 Bahrain Grand Prix and coronavirus: What does 'behind closed doors' mean and what if I have tickets?

Mar 7, 2020

The Bahrain Grand Prix organisers have announced the 2020 race will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. What does that mean and how does it impact ticket holders and TV audiences?

Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix behind closed doors?

Bahrain has decided its F1 race in 2020 will be held as a 'participants-only' event. This means spectators will not be admitted to the circuit for the grand prix weekend.

The decision is motivated by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the organisers said that "convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time".

Are any other events taking place without fans?

Among other motorsport categories, German touring car series DTM has confirmed it would "completely close" its pre-season test - which has already been moved from Monza to Hockenheim - to the general public. MotoGP, which has had to cancel its season opener in Qatar and postpone the Thailand round because of coronavirus, has not ruled out running races behind closed doors.

Such an approach has already been adopted in several other sports, with Italy introducing a blanket 'behind closed doors' policy for sporting events until April 3 and other countries mulling similar proposals.

F1 has already had the Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to the outbreak, but its calendar has so far not undergone any further alterations.

Have any other F1 races happened behind closed doors?

The upcoming Bahrain GP is believed to be the first F1 race to be closed to spectators. However, there have been recent individual practice sessions to be held with no fans allowed admittance - United States GP FP3 in 2015 and Japanese GP FP3 in 2019 - due to weather conditions.

What if I have tickets to the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Sales of tickets for the Bahrain GP were suspended in early March. The circuit says it is currently in the process of "contacting all ticket holders with regards to refund".

Can I still watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Bahrain GP broadcast times and availability should theoretically not be impacted. As per the Bahrain GP's statement, "to ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event".

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.