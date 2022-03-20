Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The unexpected question the FIA's Abu Dhabi F1 report does not address
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 season begins this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the first race featuring F1's new ground effect cars.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position after the Ferrari driver defeated Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen in a thrilling qualifying.

Carlos Sainz will line up third in the other Ferrari, with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez joining Sainz on the second row of the grid.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will take the start from fifth ahead of his former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who is now at Alfa Romeo.

Kevin Magnussen qualified an impressive seventh on his F1 comeback ahead of Alpine's Fernando.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are due to start from 13th and 18th on the grid respectively.

When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will begin at 18:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST 

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

08:00

05:00

23:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00

16:00

 11:00

08:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

12:00

13:00

08:00

 05:00

23:00

 21:00

17:30

Qualifying

15:00

16:00

11:00

08:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Race 

15:00

16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS / ESPN3
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.558
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30.681
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.687
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'30.921
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.238
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'31.560
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'31.808
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'32.195
9 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'32.216
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'32.338
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'31.782
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'31.998
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'32.008
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'32.664
15 China Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1'33.543
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'32.750
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1'32.777
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'32.945
19 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'33.032
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'33.634
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

The unexpected question the FIA's Abu Dhabi F1 report does not address
Previous article

The unexpected question the FIA's Abu Dhabi F1 report does not address
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Indonesian GP
MotoGP

2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Sebring 12H, Hour 3: AXR Cadillac leads WTR Acura under yellows Sebring
IMSA

Sebring 12H, Hour 3: AXR Cadillac leads WTR Acura under yellows

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Prime
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Latest news

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The unexpected question the FIA's Abu Dhabi F1 report does not address
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unexpected question the FIA's Abu Dhabi F1 report does not address

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz relieved to fight for pole after feeling "very far behind" Leclerc

Leclerc: Haas, Alfa in Q3 shows Ferrari F1 engine progress
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Haas, Alfa in Q3 shows Ferrari F1 engine progress

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Prime

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woe and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.