Bahrain Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday March 29 (all times local - GMT+3)

11:30 - 12:15 Formula 2 - Practice

14:00 - 15:30 Formula 1 - First Practice

16:50 - 17:20 Formula 2 - Qualifying

18:00 - 19:30 Formula 1 - Second Practice

Saturday March 30

13:10 - 14:15 Formula 2 - Race 1 (32 laps / 60 minutes)

15:00 - 16:00 Formula 1 - Third Practice

18:00 - 19:00 Formula 1 - Qualifying

Sunday March 31

14:15 - 15:05 Formula 2 - Race 2 (23 Laps / 45 Minutes)

16:30 - 17:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade

17:54 - 17:56 National Anthem

18:10 - 20:20 Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix (57 Laps)