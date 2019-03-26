Sign in
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Preview

Bahrain Grand Prix weekend schedule

By:
24m ago

This weekend is the second round of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Here is the timetable for the major activities, including the opening F2 race action of the year.

For other event information including news, photos and results as they happen – click here.

Friday March 29 (all times local - GMT+3)

11:30 - 12:15 Formula 2 - Practice

14:00 - 15:30 Formula 1 - First Practice

16:50 - 17:20 Formula 2 - Qualifying

18:00 - 19:30 Formula 1 - Second Practice

Saturday March 30

13:10 - 14:15 Formula 2 - Race 1 (32 laps / 60 minutes)

15:00 - 16:00 Formula 1 - Third Practice

18:00 - 19:00 Formula 1 - Qualifying

Sunday March 31

14:15 - 15:05 Formula 2 - Race 2 (23 Laps / 45 Minutes)

16:30 - 17:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade

17:54 - 17:56 National Anthem

18:10 - 20:20 Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix (57 Laps)

 

