Bahrain Grand Prix weekend schedule
This weekend is the second round of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Here is the timetable for the major activities, including the opening F2 race action of the year.
Friday March 29 (all times local - GMT+3)
11:30 - 12:15 Formula 2 - Practice
14:00 - 15:30 Formula 1 - First Practice
16:50 - 17:20 Formula 2 - Qualifying
18:00 - 19:30 Formula 1 - Second Practice
Saturday March 30
13:10 - 14:15 Formula 2 - Race 1 (32 laps / 60 minutes)
15:00 - 16:00 Formula 1 - Third Practice
18:00 - 19:00 Formula 1 - Qualifying
Sunday March 31
14:15 - 15:05 Formula 2 - Race 2 (23 Laps / 45 Minutes)
16:30 - 17:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade
17:54 - 17:56 National Anthem
18:10 - 20:20 Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix (57 Laps)
