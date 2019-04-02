Bahrain GP: Best of team radio

Raikkonen was getting contrasting information in FP3 1 / 11 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Raikkonen: “I have PT4 on the steering wheel and [on] dash it says PT3. So there’s a one step difference. So tell me which one is right?”

Team: “Try PT3, I don’t have time to have a look now.”

Leclerc after taking his first career pole 2 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Leclerc: “Yessss, aaah come on. Grandissimi. Tomorrow’s the race and it’s where we score points but it’s a good beginning. Thanks guys. Car was amazing. I’ll push to try and finish the job tomorrow.”

Grosjean’s race effectively ended on lap 1 3 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Grosjean: “*****. Aaaaah puncture. Puncture.”

Team: “Mode punc. Mode punc.”

Grosjean: “Stupid. **** stupid.”

Raikkonen’s humorous response to a front wing query 4 / 11 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Team: “How is the front wing?”

Raikkonen: “I don’t know. You have to tell me!”

Team: “OK.”

Vettel apologises after costly spin 5 / 11 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Vettel: “Very sorry guys. It was my mistake. I got surprised and lost the rear. Really sorry.”

Renaults make contact as Hulkenberg overtakes Ricciardo 6 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Hulkenberg: “What was that? He hit me! I gave him plenty of space.”

Heartbreak for Leclerc late in the race 7 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Leclerc: “There’s something strange with the engine. ****. What’s happening?”

Team: “We have no H-recovery.”

Leclerc: “But I can’t...oh my God!”

Team: “Keep calm, we need the car home.”

Leclerc: “Yes I will try. I’m keeping calm.”

Leclerc pours his heart out on cool down lap - and is praised by Vettel 8 / 11 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Leclerc: “Aaah, well guys I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say. What a shame, what an amazing race we’ve had. I think we always need to see the positive and even though there is not much but we had the pace today. I probably have some lucky stars from up there because [with] the safety car at the end we have been pretty lucky in an unlucky situation, let’s say like this. Should I go to the grid? I can’t remember what I need to do now. I’ve never been in this position.”

Vettel: “And not sure but what I saw on TV, I’m really sorry for Charles. He drove an excellent race and very strong. And he should have won it.”

Verstappen is advised not to do donuts 9 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “Max, we don’t need donuts on our race [gear]box.”

Norris and McLaren celebrate the best of the rest spot 10 / 11 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “Finished in P6, P6. Well done mate. Points on the board.”

Norris: “Woohoo. Yes boys. Good strategy guys. Made a couple of mistakes but yeah very happy.”