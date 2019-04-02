Sign in
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Top List

Bahrain GP: Best of team radio

Bahrain GP: Best of team radio
By:
1h ago

Recall the Bahrain Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Raikkonen was getting contrasting information in FP3

Raikkonen was getting contrasting information in FP3
1/11

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Raikkonen: “I have PT4 on the steering wheel and [on] dash it says PT3. So there’s a one step difference. So tell me which one is right?”
Team: “Try PT3, I don’t have time to have a look now.”

Leclerc after taking his first career pole

Leclerc after taking his first career pole
2/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Leclerc: “Yessss, aaah come on. Grandissimi. Tomorrow’s the race and it’s where we score points but it’s a good beginning. Thanks guys. Car was amazing. I’ll push to try and finish the job tomorrow.”

Grosjean’s race effectively ended on lap 1

Grosjean’s race effectively ended on lap 1
3/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Grosjean: “*****. Aaaaah puncture. Puncture.”
Team: “Mode punc. Mode punc.”
Grosjean: “Stupid. **** stupid.”

Raikkonen’s humorous response to a front wing query

Raikkonen’s humorous response to a front wing query
4/11

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Team: “How is the front wing?”
Raikkonen: “I don’t know. You have to tell me!”
Team: “OK.”

Vettel apologises after costly spin

Vettel apologises after costly spin
5/11

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vettel: “Very sorry guys. It was my mistake. I got surprised and lost the rear. Really sorry.”

Renaults make contact as Hulkenberg overtakes Ricciardo

Renaults make contact as Hulkenberg overtakes Ricciardo
6/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Hulkenberg: “What was that? He hit me! I gave him plenty of space.”

Heartbreak for Leclerc late in the race

Heartbreak for Leclerc late in the race
7/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Leclerc: “There’s something strange with the engine. ****. What’s happening?”
Team: “We have no H-recovery.”
Leclerc: “But I can’t...oh my God!”
Team: “Keep calm, we need the car home.”
Leclerc: “Yes I will try. I’m keeping calm.”

Leclerc pours his heart out on cool down lap - and is praised by Vettel

Leclerc pours his heart out on cool down lap - and is praised by Vettel
8/11

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Leclerc: “Aaah, well guys I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say. What a shame, what an amazing race we’ve had. I think we always need to see the positive and even though there is not much but we had the pace today. I probably have some lucky stars from up there because [with] the safety car at the end we have been pretty lucky in an unlucky situation, let’s say like this. Should I go to the grid? I can’t remember what I need to do now. I’ve never been in this position.”
Vettel: “And not sure but what I saw on TV, I’m really sorry for Charles. He drove an excellent race and very strong. And he should have won it.”

Verstappen is advised not to do donuts

Verstappen is advised not to do donuts
9/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “Max, we don’t need donuts on our race [gear]box.”

Norris and McLaren celebrate the best of the rest spot

Norris and McLaren celebrate the best of the rest spot
10/11

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Finished in P6, P6. Well done mate. Points on the board.”
Norris: “Woohoo. Yes boys. Good strategy guys. Made a couple of mistakes but yeah very happy.”

Encouraging words from new Ferrari boss to Vettel

Encouraging words from new Ferrari boss to Vettel
11/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Binotto: “Hi Seb, Mattia speaking. Next race will be the best one. Don't worry! You did your best. You did a fantastic race. These things may happen."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Author Rachit Thukral
