Bahrain GP: Best of team radio
Recall the Bahrain Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Raikkonen was getting contrasting information in FP3
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Raikkonen: “I have PT4 on the steering wheel and [on] dash it says PT3. So there’s a one step difference. So tell me which one is right?”
Team: “Try PT3, I don’t have time to have a look now.”
Leclerc after taking his first career pole
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Leclerc: “Yessss, aaah come on. Grandissimi. Tomorrow’s the race and it’s where we score points but it’s a good beginning. Thanks guys. Car was amazing. I’ll push to try and finish the job tomorrow.”
Grosjean’s race effectively ended on lap 1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Grosjean: “*****. Aaaaah puncture. Puncture.”
Team: “Mode punc. Mode punc.”
Grosjean: “Stupid. **** stupid.”
Raikkonen’s humorous response to a front wing query
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Team: “How is the front wing?”
Raikkonen: “I don’t know. You have to tell me!”
Team: “OK.”
Vettel apologises after costly spin
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Vettel: “Very sorry guys. It was my mistake. I got surprised and lost the rear. Really sorry.”
Renaults make contact as Hulkenberg overtakes Ricciardo
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Hulkenberg: “What was that? He hit me! I gave him plenty of space.”
Heartbreak for Leclerc late in the race
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Leclerc: “There’s something strange with the engine. ****. What’s happening?”
Team: “We have no H-recovery.”
Leclerc: “But I can’t...oh my God!”
Team: “Keep calm, we need the car home.”
Leclerc: “Yes I will try. I’m keeping calm.”
Leclerc pours his heart out on cool down lap - and is praised by Vettel
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Leclerc: “Aaah, well guys I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say. What a shame, what an amazing race we’ve had. I think we always need to see the positive and even though there is not much but we had the pace today. I probably have some lucky stars from up there because [with] the safety car at the end we have been pretty lucky in an unlucky situation, let’s say like this. Should I go to the grid? I can’t remember what I need to do now. I’ve never been in this position.”
Vettel: “And not sure but what I saw on TV, I’m really sorry for Charles. He drove an excellent race and very strong. And he should have won it.”
Verstappen is advised not to do donuts
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “Max, we don’t need donuts on our race [gear]box.”
Norris and McLaren celebrate the best of the rest spot
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Finished in P6, P6. Well done mate. Points on the board.”
Norris: “Woohoo. Yes boys. Good strategy guys. Made a couple of mistakes but yeah very happy.”
Encouraging words from new Ferrari boss to Vettel
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Binotto: “Hi Seb, Mattia speaking. Next race will be the best one. Don't worry! You did your best. You did a fantastic race. These things may happen."
Previous article
Five megastars who – like Alonso – couldn’t stay away from F1
Next article
Schumacher begins maiden Ferrari F1 test in Bahrain
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Bahrain GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
breaking news