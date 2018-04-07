Bahrain GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
07/04/2018 09:07
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Bahrain GP at Sakhir, the second round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'27.958
1/20
2: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-71H, 1'28.101
2/20
3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'28.124
3/20
4: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, 1'28.398
4/20
5: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'29.329
5/20
6: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, 1'29.358
6/20
7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'29.570
7/20
8: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'29.874
8/20
9: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'28.220 (inc 5-place grid pen)
9/20
10: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'29.986
10/20
11: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'30.105
11/20
12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'30.156
12/20
13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.212
13/20
14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.525
14/20
15: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (crashed in Q1)
15/20
16: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'30.530
16/20
17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'31.063
17/20
18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'31.414
18/20
19: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'31.420
19/20
20: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'31.503
20/20