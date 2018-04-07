Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events
Formula 1 Australian GP Top List

Bahrain GP: Starting grid in pictures

0 shares
Get alerts
07/04/2018 09:07
Slider List

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Bahrain GP at Sakhir, the second round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'27.958

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'27.958
1/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-71H, 1'28.101

2: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-71H, 1'28.101
2/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'28.124

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'28.124
3/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

4: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, 1'28.398

4: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, 1'28.398
4/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

5: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'29.329

5: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'29.329
5/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

6: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, 1'29.358

6: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, 1'29.358
6/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'29.570

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'29.570
7/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

8: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'29.874

8: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'29.874
8/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

9: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'28.220 (inc 5-place grid pen)

9: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'28.220 (inc 5-place grid pen)
9/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

10: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'29.986

10: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'29.986
10/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

11: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'30.105

11: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'30.105
11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'30.156

12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'30.156
12/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.212

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.212
13/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.525

14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.525
14/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

15: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (crashed in Q1)

15: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time (crashed in Q1)
15/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

16: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'30.530

16: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'30.530
16/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'31.063

17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'31.063
17/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'31.414

18: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'31.414
18/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

19: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'31.420

19: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'31.420
19/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

20: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'31.503

20: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'31.503
20/20

Photo by: Sutton Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Track Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events