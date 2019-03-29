Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Racing Point suspension detail 1 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the raised front suspension and brake duct inlet on the Racing Point RP19.

Renault F1 Team rear wing comparison 2 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A comparison of the rear wing specification used in Australia (left) and a different solution that’ll be tested in Bahrain (right).

Red Bull Racing technical detail 3 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the Red Bull RB15’s front suspension, which utilizes Belleville springs as part of the heave damper configuration.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail 4 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As a comparison we can see the different suspension setup favoured by Mercedes.

McLaren rear wheel 5 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The rear wheel solution used by McLaren this year that draws parallels from the one introduced by Mercedes during the latter phase of last season.

Racing Point rear technical detail 6 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the rear of the Racing Point RP19’s rear end and corresponding cooling outlet that’ll be run in Bahrain.

Mercedes AMG F1 front brakes detail 7 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W10’s front brake assembly without the drum attached shows how airflow captured by the inlet crosses over the assembly will then be directed out through the wheel rim.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 brake cowling 8 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A comparison of the Mercedes W10 front brake duct with the drum fixed upon it.

McLaren MCL34 technical detail 9 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the McLaren MCL34’s rear suspension, note the bumps on the upper wishbone arm which smooth out the airflow that pass over them.

Renault F1 Team technical details 10 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at Renault’s front wing assembly as the car is wheeled down the pit lane.

McLaren bargeboard 11 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of the bargeboard region on the McLaren MCL34 which has been updated for the Bahrain GP. The forward-most footplate section is now a little shorter, while the splitter extension has been made longer (in silver).

Racing Point technical detail 12 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Racing Point has a larger than usual camera pod mounted on the side of the airbox, which incorporates a wider band thermal imaging camera and the associated capture hardware.

Mercedes technical detail 13 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes will explore cooling options during Free Practice, with this larger capacity solution installed ready for the first session.

Ferrari SF90 front wing 14 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at Ferrari’s front wing that elegantly slopes away towards the endplate.

Red Bull Racing RB15 brake disc 15 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Red Bull’s front brake assembly without the drum installed.

Renault R.S.19 engine bay 16 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The Renault RS19 without its bodywork on gives us a great view of the power unit installation along with the ancillary components.

McLaren MCL34 technical detail 17 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the McLaren MCL34’s diffuser, note the complex array of strakes.

Williams technical detail 18 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of the Williams FW42’s sidepods, bargeboards and floor.

Ferrari SF90 brake cowling 19 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Ferrari’s front brake duct assembly features a huge crossover flow channel that funnels airflow from the inlet out through the wheel rim to help control the wake generated.

McLaren MCL34 front wing 20 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at McLaren’s front wing which features two distinct sections, the inner part of the wing is responsible for downforce generation, whilst the less steeply angled outer section softens the vortex ordinarily generated at the wing tip.