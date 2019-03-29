Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Main News Photos Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

shares
comments
Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
23m ago

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Sakhir pitlane at the Bahrain Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click through the images below...

Slider
List

Racing Point suspension detail

Racing Point suspension detail
1/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the raised front suspension and brake duct inlet on the Racing Point RP19.

Renault F1 Team rear wing comparison

Renault F1 Team rear wing comparison
2/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A comparison of the rear wing specification used in Australia (left) and a different solution that’ll be tested in Bahrain (right).

Red Bull Racing technical detail

Red Bull Racing technical detail
3/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the Red Bull RB15’s front suspension, which utilizes Belleville springs as part of the heave damper configuration.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
4/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison we can see the different suspension setup favoured by Mercedes.

McLaren rear wheel

McLaren rear wheel
5/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wheel solution used by McLaren this year that draws parallels from the one introduced by Mercedes during the latter phase of last season.

Racing Point rear technical detail

Racing Point rear technical detail
6/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the rear of the Racing Point RP19’s rear end and corresponding cooling outlet that’ll be run in Bahrain.

Mercedes AMG F1 front brakes detail

Mercedes AMG F1 front brakes detail
7/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W10’s front brake assembly without the drum attached shows how airflow captured by the inlet crosses over the assembly will then be directed out through the wheel rim.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 brake cowling

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 brake cowling
8/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A comparison of the Mercedes W10 front brake duct with the drum fixed upon it.

McLaren MCL34 technical detail

McLaren MCL34 technical detail
9/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the McLaren MCL34’s rear suspension, note the bumps on the upper wishbone arm which smooth out the airflow that pass over them.

Renault F1 Team technical details

Renault F1 Team technical details
10/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at Renault’s front wing assembly as the car is wheeled down the pit lane.

McLaren bargeboard

McLaren bargeboard
11/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the bargeboard region on the McLaren MCL34 which has been updated for the Bahrain GP. The forward-most footplate section is now a little shorter, while the splitter extension has been made longer (in silver).

Racing Point technical detail

Racing Point technical detail
12/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point has a larger than usual camera pod mounted on the side of the airbox, which incorporates a wider band thermal imaging camera and the associated capture hardware.

Mercedes technical detail

Mercedes technical detail
13/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes will explore cooling options during Free Practice, with this larger capacity solution installed ready for the first session.

Ferrari SF90 front wing

Ferrari SF90 front wing
14/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at Ferrari’s front wing that elegantly slopes away towards the endplate.

Red Bull Racing RB15 brake disc

Red Bull Racing RB15 brake disc
15/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull’s front brake assembly without the drum installed.

Renault R.S.19 engine bay

Renault R.S.19 engine bay
16/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Renault RS19 without its bodywork on gives us a great view of the power unit installation along with the ancillary components.

McLaren MCL34 technical detail

McLaren MCL34 technical detail
17/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the McLaren MCL34’s diffuser, note the complex array of strakes.

Williams technical detail

Williams technical detail
18/21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the Williams FW42’s sidepods, bargeboards and floor.

Ferrari SF90 brake cowling

Ferrari SF90 brake cowling
19/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari’s front brake duct assembly features a huge crossover flow channel that funnels airflow from the inlet out through the wheel rim to help control the wake generated.

McLaren MCL34 front wing

McLaren MCL34 front wing
20/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at McLaren’s front wing which features two distinct sections, the inner part of the wing is responsible for downforce generation, whilst the less steeply angled outer section softens the vortex ordinarily generated at the wing tip.

Ferrari SF90 exhaust

Ferrari SF90 exhaust
21/21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

An overview of the Ferrari SF90’s exhaust solution without the engine cover installed.

More F1 technical insights:

 

Next article
Bahrain GP: Thursday press conference

Previous article

Bahrain GP: Thursday press conference
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Giorgio Piola
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

23m ago
Hamilton disputes floor damage explanation Article
Formula 1

Hamilton disputes floor damage explanation

Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge Article
Formula 1

Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge

Latest videos
Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix 04:35
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 27, 2019
What Ferrari F1 test means for Mick Schumacher 08:29
Formula 1

What Ferrari F1 test means for Mick Schumacher

Mar 27, 2019

News in depth
Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Bahrain GP: Thursday press conference
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Thursday press conference

Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge
Formula 1

Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.