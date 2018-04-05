Bahrain GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images lift the lid on the technical happenings up and down the Sakhir pitlane.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Mercedes has arrived in Bahrain with a new engine cover, complete with the chimney style outlet on its top edge that we saw used on the cars predecessor when cooling demands were high.
Force India VJM11
A look the VJM11’s chassis, including the suspension's ‘heave’ element and brake cylinders.
Red Bull Racing RB14
A look at the RB14’s front brake assembly, note the extreme number of drill points across the disc's face, which are used to dissipate the heat created under braking.
Ferrari SF71H
A look at the SF71H’s chassis which uses a cover to shield the brake cylinders and note the ‘heave’ damper which traverses the upper cut-out.
McLaren MCL33
The McLaren MCL33 chassis before it's fully assembled.
Williams FW41
Williams have prepared the FW41 with a much larger cooling outlet at the rear of the car, as it looks to deal with the much higher temperatures in Bahrain.
Ferrari SF71H
Ferrari has changed the size of the louvre panel to increase the cooling on the SF71H.
McLaren MCL33
McLaren has added a simple single element T-Wing to the MCL33.
Ferrari SF71H
Ferrari's diffuser, much like most of the grid, features a curved outer section in order to shape the side vortex that's being created.
Ferrari SF71H
The SF71H’s front brake assembly before the drum is put in place.
Haas F1 Team VF-18
The row of mini vortex generators atop the halo on the Haas VF18 which disturb the airflow as it passes by the structure, improving its aerodynamic impact on surfaces and structures downstream.
Haas F1 Team VF-18
A close up of the fluted ladder-style deflectors placed alongside the VF18’s sidepods.
Haas F1 Team VF-18
The open-ended style rear wing endplate louvres on the Haas VF18, which were pioneered by Toro Rosso, can now found on most of the cars up and down the grid.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
The Mercedes mechanics prepare the W09 for action.
McLaren MCL33
As in Australia, McLaren has two front wings available to their drivers. This one features longer and sharper tips to the innermost section of the flaps.
McLaren MCL33
The second of McLaren’s two front wings: This one features stubby ends to the flaps.