Bahrain GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 1 / 16 Mercedes has arrived in Bahrain with a new engine cover, complete with the chimney style outlet on its top edge that we saw used on the cars predecessor when cooling demands were high. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 2 / 16 A look the VJM11’s chassis, including the suspension's ‘heave’ element and brake cylinders. Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 3 / 16 A look at the RB14’s front brake assembly, note the extreme number of drill points across the disc's face, which are used to dissipate the heat created under braking. Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H 4 / 16 A look at the SF71H’s chassis which uses a cover to shield the brake cylinders and note the ‘heave’ damper which traverses the upper cut-out. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 5 / 16 The McLaren MCL33 chassis before it's fully assembled. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Williams FW41 6 / 16 Williams have prepared the FW41 with a much larger cooling outlet at the rear of the car, as it looks to deal with the much higher temperatures in Bahrain. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H 7 / 16 Ferrari has changed the size of the louvre panel to increase the cooling on the SF71H. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 8 / 16 McLaren has added a simple single element T-Wing to the MCL33. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H 9 / 16 Ferrari's diffuser, much like most of the grid, features a curved outer section in order to shape the side vortex that's being created. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H 10 / 16 The SF71H’s front brake assembly before the drum is put in place. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-18 11 / 16 The row of mini vortex generators atop the halo on the Haas VF18 which disturb the airflow as it passes by the structure, improving its aerodynamic impact on surfaces and structures downstream. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Haas F1 Team VF-18 12 / 16 A close up of the fluted ladder-style deflectors placed alongside the VF18’s sidepods. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Haas F1 Team VF-18 13 / 16 The open-ended style rear wing endplate louvres on the Haas VF18, which were pioneered by Toro Rosso, can now found on most of the cars up and down the grid. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 14 / 16 The Mercedes mechanics prepare the W09 for action. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 15 / 16 As in Australia, McLaren has two front wings available to their drivers. This one features longer and sharper tips to the innermost section of the flaps. Photo by: Mark Sutton