Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
263 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship gets underway this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix in the Gulf nation. To prepare for the start of the new F1 season, watch our onboard video of the Sakhir circuit below.

Since making its debut on the F1 calendar in 2004, the grand prix layout of the Bahrain International Circuit has remained virtually unchanged - save for the addition of floodlights to mark the 10th anniversary of the event in 2014.

The 5.4km Herman Tilke-designed circuit features three DRS zones, with the latest one added in 2019.

The first DRS zone is located on the nearly 1km-long pit straight, where drivers accelerate to speeds in excess of 320km/h. The second DRS zone is placed after the opening sequence of corners, allowing drivers to overtake into Turn 4 - already one of the favourite locations for passing rivals on track. And finally, the third DRS zone follows the double apexed Turn 9/10 sequence that leads up to the back straight .

The Bahrain venue offers a good mix of slow and medium speed corners, making it one of the most demanding tracks on brakes on the entire calendar.

High horsepower is also rewarded, as attested by Mercedes record of winning all but two races in Bahrain since the start of the V6 turbo hybrid era eight years ago.

The track has delivered some memorable races over the years, with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s enthralling duel for the lead in 2014 still fresh in the memory of several F1 fans.

Tickets
shares
comments
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Previous article

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP Tickets

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

3h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

2h
3
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

21h
4
Formula 1

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

23h
5
WRC

"Unique" Rally Croatia to feature six asphalt surfaces

2h
Latest news
Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit

17m
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

2h
Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?
Formula 1

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

3h
Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director
Formula 1

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director

15h
Williams appoints ex-VW man Demaison as technical director
Formula 1

Williams appoints ex-VW man Demaison as technical director

17h
Latest videos
Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races 05:39
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B 01:20
Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
19h
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
21h
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

OPINION: Formula 1’s latest documentary instalment has landed on Netflix and while season three of Drive to Survive has some frustrating omissions for traditional F1 fans, the series continues to intertwine accessibility for the uninitiated and entertainment for the converted

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

A new driver combination, a refreshed mentality and winter developments targeted at the weaknesses of its 2020 Formula 1 car puts Ferrari in a much stronger position heading into the new season. After a quiet but encouraging pre-season test, the rate of its recovery will soon become clear.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2021
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

"Unique" Rally Croatia to feature six asphalt surfaces
WRC WRC / Breaking news

"Unique" Rally Croatia to feature six asphalt surfaces

Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Shwartzman: F2 favourite tag not adding pressure

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit

Latest news

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Onboard Lap - Bahrain Grand Prix Circuit

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.