Why F1 must learn from its bad decisions of the past
Oct 17, 2019, 8:55 PM
As Formula 1's 2021 rules debate moves towards its – delayed – crunch point, we look back at the missteps that have made its self-improvement efforts so complicated.
The reasons why F1 so often reaches an impasse when trying to achieve positive change or has to water down revolutionary plans have their roots in deals made and directions taken much earlier in the decade.
We unpick the journey to the current problems, and ask how detrimental the situation might be to the efforts to make F1 more open and entertaining in 2021, and what can be made to ease the rule change debate's progress in the small amount of time remaining.
Series
Formula 1
|Formula 1
Why F1 must learn from its bad decisions of the past
