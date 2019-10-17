Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 must learn from its bad decisions of the past

shares
comments
Oct 17, 2019, 8:55 PM

As Formula 1's 2021 rules debate moves towards its – delayed – crunch point, we look back at the missteps that have made its self-improvement efforts so complicated.

The reasons why F1 so often reaches an impasse when trying to achieve positive change or has to water down revolutionary plans have their roots in deals made and directions taken much earlier in the decade.

We unpick the journey to the current problems, and ask how detrimental the situation might be to the efforts to make F1 more open and entertaining in 2021, and what can be made to ease the rule change debate's progress in the small amount of time remaining.

Read Also:

Next article
Gallery: All of Kimi Raikkonen's F1 race wins

Previous article

Gallery: All of Kimi Raikkonen's F1 race wins

Next article

Back-to-back test: Compare new F1 aero parts used in Japan

Back-to-back test: Compare new F1 aero parts used in Japan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
11:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
15:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
11:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
14:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
15:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
WRC

Former Mitsubishi WRC boss Andrew Cowan dies

3h
4
Supercars

McLaughlin: 'We won Bathurst fair and square'

5
MotoGP

Zarco: Honda deal has closed the door at Yamaha

Latest videos

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Latest news

Back-to-back test: Compare new F1 aero parts used in Japan
F1

Back-to-back test: Compare new F1 aero parts used in Japan

Why F1 must learn from its bad decisions of the past
F1

Why F1 must learn from its bad decisions of the past

Gallery: All of Kimi Raikkonen's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Kimi Raikkonen's F1 race wins

Why Button can relate to Vettel's 2019 woes
F1

Why Button can relate to Vettel's 2019 woes

Haas not expecting end of season to be any better
F1

Haas not expecting end of season to be any better

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.