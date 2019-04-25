Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP / Preview

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule

shares
comments
Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule
By:
12m ago

This weekend is the fourth round of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship, on the streets of Baku. Here is the timetable for the major activities, including the F2 sessions.

For other event information including news, photos and results as they happen – click here.

Friday April 26 (all times local - GMT+4)

11:00 - 11:45 Formula 2 - Practice

13:00 - 14:30 Formula 1 - First Practice

15:00 - 15:30 Formula 2 - Qualifying

17:00 - 18:30 Formula 1 - Second Practice

Saturday April 27

12:00 - 13:05 Formula 2 - Race 1 (29 laps / 60 minutes)

14:00 - 15:00 Formula 1 - Third Practice

17:00 - 18:00 Formula 1 - Qualifying

Sunday April 28

13:10 - 14:00 Formula 2 - Race 2 (21 Laps / 45 Minutes)

14:30 - 15:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade

15:54 - 15:56 National Anthem

16:10 - 18:10 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (51 Laps / 120 Minutes)

Next article
Miami scraps downtown F1 plan in favour of stadium-based event

Previous article

Miami scraps downtown F1 plan in favour of stadium-based event
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , FIA F2
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Miami scraps downtown F1 plan in favour of stadium-based event
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami scraps downtown F1 plan in favour of stadium-based event

8h ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule Article
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule

Herta leads rookies, Alonso gets first Indy laps of 2019 Article
IndyCar

Herta leads rookies, Alonso gets first Indy laps of 2019

Latest videos
Five things to look out for in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:01
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

12h ago
Infiniti Engineering Academy Class of 2019 00:59
Formula 1

Infiniti Engineering Academy Class of 2019

13h ago

News in depth
Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule

Miami scraps downtown F1 plan in favour of stadium-based event
Formula 1

Miami scraps downtown F1 plan in favour of stadium-based event

Will F1 lose its Netflix innocence?
Formula 1

Will F1 lose its Netflix innocence?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.