Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule
This weekend is the fourth round of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship, on the streets of Baku. Here is the timetable for the major activities, including the F2 sessions.
Friday April 26 (all times local - GMT+4)
11:00 - 11:45 Formula 2 - Practice
13:00 - 14:30 Formula 1 - First Practice
15:00 - 15:30 Formula 2 - Qualifying
17:00 - 18:30 Formula 1 - Second Practice
Saturday April 27
12:00 - 13:05 Formula 2 - Race 1 (29 laps / 60 minutes)
14:00 - 15:00 Formula 1 - Third Practice
17:00 - 18:00 Formula 1 - Qualifying
Sunday April 28
13:10 - 14:00 Formula 2 - Race 2 (21 Laps / 45 Minutes)
14:30 - 15:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade
15:54 - 15:56 National Anthem
16:10 - 18:10 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (51 Laps / 120 Minutes)
About this article
Series
Formula 1 , FIA F2
Event
Azerbaijan GP
Author
Charles Bradley
