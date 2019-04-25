Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend schedule

For other event information including news, photos and results as they happen – click here.

Friday April 26 (all times local - GMT+4)

11:00 - 11:45 Formula 2 - Practice

13:00 - 14:30 Formula 1 - First Practice

15:00 - 15:30 Formula 2 - Qualifying

17:00 - 18:30 Formula 1 - Second Practice

Saturday April 27

12:00 - 13:05 Formula 2 - Race 1 (29 laps / 60 minutes)

14:00 - 15:00 Formula 1 - Third Practice

17:00 - 18:00 Formula 1 - Qualifying

Sunday April 28

13:10 - 14:00 Formula 2 - Race 2 (21 Laps / 45 Minutes)

14:30 - 15:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade

15:54 - 15:56 National Anthem

16:10 - 18:10 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (51 Laps / 120 Minutes)