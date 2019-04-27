Azerbaijan GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'40.495
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'40.554
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'40.797
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'41.069
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
5: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'41.593
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
6: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'41.681
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
7: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'41.886
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
8: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'43.068
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
9: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, no time
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
10: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'42.398
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
11: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19, 1'42.477
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
12: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'42.494
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
13: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'42.699
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'42.630
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'43.407
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19, 1'43.427
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'45.062
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
18: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'42.424 (inc 10-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'45.455
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
20: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, no time – start from the pit lane
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to scroll through the field, or play the video below.
