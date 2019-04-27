Sign in
Azerbaijan GP: Starting grid in pictures

Azerbaijan GP: Starting grid in pictures

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'40.495

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'40.495
1/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'40.554

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'40.554
2/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'40.797

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'40.797
3/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'41.069

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'41.069
4/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

5: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'41.593

5: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'41.593
5/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

6: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'41.681

6: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'41.681
6/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

7: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'41.886

7: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'41.886
7/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

8: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'43.068

8: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'43.068
8/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

9: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, no time

9: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, no time
9/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

10: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'42.398

10: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'42.398
10/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

11: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19, 1'42.477

11: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19, 1'42.477
11/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

12: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'42.494

12: Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'42.494
12/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

13: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'42.699

13: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'42.699
13/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'42.630

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'42.630
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'43.407

15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'43.407
15/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19, 1'43.427

16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault R.S. 19, 1'43.427
16/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'45.062

17: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'45.062
17/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

18: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'42.424 (inc 10-place grid penalty)

18: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'42.424 (inc 10-place grid penalty)
18/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'45.455

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'45.455
19/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

20: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, no time – start from the pit lane

20: Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, no time – start from the pit lane
20/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to scroll through the field, or play the video below.

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley
Azerbaijan GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, Leclerc crashes
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Azerbaijan GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, Leclerc crashes

2h ago
Starting Grid for Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Azerbaijan GP

1h ago
Top 10 Senna Moments 10:12
Formula 1

Top 10 Senna Moments

Apr 25, 2019

