Azerbaijan GP: Best of team radio

Stroll shunts his Racing Point in FP2 1 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Stroll: “I dunno. I shunted.”

Team: “Copy that. Are you ok?”

Stroll: “Yeah, just got a snap on entry.”

Leclerc was quite self-critical after his qualifying crash 2 / 10 Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images Leclerc: “I am stupid. I am stupid. I switch off everything.”

Raikkonen encountered traffic on his final qualifying lap 3 / 10 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Team: “OK Kimi, more charge, more charge. Slowing lap.”

Raikkonen: “It was **** ****”

Team: “OK, we finish P9, P9.”

Raikkonen: “I would have done a **** better lap on my own. So much better.”

Verstappen reports engine braking issues early in the race 4 / 10 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Verstappen: “Engine braking is not working perfect.”

Team: “Okay, standby.”

Verstappen: “It’s like a handbrake in between 5 and 6.”

Team: “Understood Max.”

Hulkenberg and Renault disagree 5 / 10 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “Nico, for best lap time avoid overtake before turn 1.”

Hulkenberg: “I disagree. I need to stay with the slipstream.”

Raikkonen says he is unable to pass Magnussen 6 / 10 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Raikkonen: “I cannot fight him. We have to just worry about the brakes right now. I understand the story but we need to try to get past people.”



Grosjean goes straight into the escape road 7 / 10 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “Are you OK? Are you OK to continue?”

Grosjean: “Yeah, yeah I’m back but **** front right tyre problem. It’s just getting….grip is **** going.”

Ricciardo takes out Kvyat 8 / 10 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Kvyat: “Reverse is not entering.”

Renault to Ricciardo: “Are you OK?”

Ricciardo: “I didn’t...I didn’t see him. Sorry, I didn’t see him.”

Bottas celebrates his second win of the season 9 / 10 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images Bottas: “Yes! Ha! So proud. Proud to be part of this so....”

Team: “Thank you. So I guess the championship standings is now looking like it should again.”