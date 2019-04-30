Azerbaijan GP: Best of team radio
Selection of team radio transcripts from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of 2019 Formula 1 season.
Stroll shunts his Racing Point in FP2
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Stroll: “I dunno. I shunted.”
Team: “Copy that. Are you ok?”
Stroll: “Yeah, just got a snap on entry.”
Leclerc was quite self-critical after his qualifying crash
Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images
Leclerc: “I am stupid. I am stupid. I switch off everything.”
Raikkonen encountered traffic on his final qualifying lap
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Team: “OK Kimi, more charge, more charge. Slowing lap.”
Raikkonen: “It was **** ****”
Team: “OK, we finish P9, P9.”
Raikkonen: “I would have done a **** better lap on my own. So much better.”
Verstappen reports engine braking issues early in the race
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Verstappen: “Engine braking is not working perfect.”
Team: “Okay, standby.”
Verstappen: “It’s like a handbrake in between 5 and 6.”
Team: “Understood Max.”
Hulkenberg and Renault disagree
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Nico, for best lap time avoid overtake before turn 1.”
Hulkenberg: “I disagree. I need to stay with the slipstream.”
Raikkonen says he is unable to pass Magnussen
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Raikkonen: “I cannot fight him. We have to just worry about the brakes right now. I understand the story but we need to try to get past people.”
Grosjean goes straight into the escape road
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Are you OK? Are you OK to continue?”
Grosjean: “Yeah, yeah I’m back but **** front right tyre problem. It’s just getting….grip is **** going.”
Ricciardo takes out Kvyat
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kvyat: “Reverse is not entering.”
Renault to Ricciardo: “Are you OK?”
Ricciardo: “I didn’t...I didn’t see him. Sorry, I didn’t see him.”
Bottas celebrates his second win of the season
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Bottas: “Yes! Ha! So proud. Proud to be part of this so....”
Team: “Thank you. So I guess the championship standings is now looking like it should again.”
Vettel’s post race thoughts
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Team: “Another strong race.”
Vettel: “Yeah, sorry for the beginning but I was **** myself little bit around here. I had no grip.”
