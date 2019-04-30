Sign in
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP / Top List

Azerbaijan GP: Best of team radio

By:
8m ago

Selection of team radio transcripts from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of 2019 Formula 1 season.

Slider
List

Stroll shunts his Racing Point in FP2

Stroll shunts his Racing Point in FP2
1/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Stroll: “I dunno. I shunted.”
Team: “Copy that. Are you ok?”
Stroll: “Yeah, just got a snap on entry.”

Leclerc was quite self-critical after his qualifying crash

Leclerc was quite self-critical after his qualifying crash
2/10

Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images

Leclerc: “I am stupid. I am stupid. I switch off everything.”

Raikkonen encountered traffic on his final qualifying lap

Raikkonen encountered traffic on his final qualifying lap
3/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Team: “OK Kimi, more charge, more charge. Slowing lap.”
Raikkonen: “It was **** ****”
Team: “OK, we finish P9, P9.”
Raikkonen: “I would have done a **** better lap on my own. So much better.”

Verstappen reports engine braking issues early in the race

Verstappen reports engine braking issues early in the race
4/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Verstappen: “Engine braking is not working perfect.”
Team: “Okay, standby.”
Verstappen: “It’s like a handbrake in between 5 and 6.”
Team: “Understood Max.”

Hulkenberg and Renault disagree

Hulkenberg and Renault disagree
5/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Nico, for best lap time avoid overtake before turn 1.”
Hulkenberg: “I disagree. I need to stay with the slipstream.”

Raikkonen says he is unable to pass Magnussen

Raikkonen says he is unable to pass Magnussen
6/10

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “I cannot fight him. We have to just worry about the brakes right now. I understand the story but we need to try to get past people.”

Grosjean goes straight into the escape road

Grosjean goes straight into the escape road
7/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Are you OK? Are you OK to continue?”
Grosjean: “Yeah, yeah I’m back but **** front right tyre problem. It’s just getting….grip is **** going.”

Ricciardo takes out Kvyat

Ricciardo takes out Kvyat
8/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kvyat: “Reverse is not entering.”
Renault to Ricciardo: “Are you OK?”
Ricciardo: “I didn’t...I didn’t see him. Sorry, I didn’t see him.”

Bottas celebrates his second win of the season

Bottas celebrates his second win of the season
9/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Bottas: “Yes! Ha! So proud. Proud to be part of this so....”
Team: “Thank you. So I guess the championship standings is now looking like it should again.”

Vettel’s post race thoughts

Vettel’s post race thoughts
10/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Another strong race.”
Vettel: “Yeah, sorry for the beginning but I was **** myself little bit around here. I had no grip.”

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Rachit Thukral
