Why sub-par Hamilton deserved his lottery win

Lewis Hamilton didn't take much delight in an Azerbaijan Grand Prix win he felt he hadn't really earned and that his unlucky Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas deserved much more. But Hamilton needn't be so hard on himself.

When you watch one of your rivals lock up and slide off the track on one lap, and the other drop out with a right-rear blowout a lap later, you know fortune is on your side. Lewis Hamilton understands what it takes to win grands prix better than any other driver on the grid - this was his 63rd grand prix victory - and after winning a race he described as "a lottery", the Mercedes driver was quick to pick holes in a performance he felt fell short of his usual high standards.

This wasn't an undeserved victory, far from it, but - as race engineer Pete Bonnington said over the radio after Hamilton took the chequered flag - lady luck was with them in Azerbaijan. But to capitalise, Hamilton had to show all of the grit and determination you'd expect of a world champion to take advantage of how the Azerbaijan GP played out.