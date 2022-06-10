Azerbaijan GP: Extra F1 technical developments from pitlane

Listen to this article

AlphaTauri AT03 floor

AlphaTauri has opted to have an edge wing in the forward section of the floor, with the wing mounted astride a cutout.

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail

The AT03’s front wing endplate has a couple of interesting features including the two bluff and out-turned flap transitions and the lower position of the infrared camera (when compared to many of its rivals).

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

An unusual view of the Aston Martin front wing, which is not only detached from the nosecone, enabling us to see some of the metalwork used to connect it, but it’s also missing the upper flaps too.

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

Here’s the front wing with the nosecone now attached, which has the sections of the upper flaps that are immobile attached to the side of the nose and the endplate.

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

Here, one of the Aston Martin mechanics is building up the wing and adding the upper flaps.

Aston Martin AMR22 garage

Inside the garage, the AMR22 is fitted with the lower downforce spoon-shaped rear wing and note that the floor has some ride height sensors fitted to the edge in order that data can be gathered during Free Practice.

Aston Martin AMR22 tech detail

You might have to take a second glance at this one to realise what you’re looking at – it’s the rear section of engine cover bodywork from the AMR22 and shows how high and wide the upper cooling outlet is.

Williams FW44 front wing

The front wing and nosecones from the Williams FW44 are stacked up outside the garage in order that they can be handled more easily by the mechanics.

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing

It’s a similar tactic for Alfa Romeo but, while Williams has taken a great deal of the headlines in regards to their reduction in paint on the car to save weight, you’ll note the C42’s front wing has also been stripped back as much as possible.

Alfa Romeo C42 garage

This shot of the C42 as it is prepared has plenty of detail for us to engage with, including the lower downforce rear wing, a view of the front of the steering wheel and both front and rear brake assemblies without the drum attached.

Haas VF-22 garage

A similar shot of the Haas VF-22 allows us to see some of the details that might otherwise be covered up. Note how it has chopped out a section of the trailing edge of the rear wing’s upper flap to reduce drag. Haas has also added a Gurney flap to the trailing edge to help balance the car.

Haas VF22 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the trimmed upper flap on the Haas VF-22’s rear wing.

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

A closeup of the Alfa Romeo C42’s front brake assembly without the drum attached reveals more detail on the internal brake disc fairing, which helps regulate temperatures and airflow.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It’s a very gentle transition from the flat inboard section of the C42’s rear wing to the endplate arc as the team looks to find the right balance of downforce and drag. Also note the teardrop-shaped flap pivot, which is angled for better flow management and has a split line within for when DRS is deployed and the wing opens.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

A nice view of the Ferrari F1-75’s rear end, including the diffuser, beam wing, rear brake duct winglet cutouts and the spoon-shaped rear wing.

Ferrari F1-75 side

A closeup of the F1-75’s enlarged outer floor strake, which was added a few races ago, the inboard strake which resides above the leading edge of the floor and the bib winglet.

Ferrari F1-75 floor

A closeup of the hanging tongue section on the F1-75’s floor.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

A closeup of the DRS actuator and pod fairing on the F1-75’s rear wing assembly.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing

As the Ferrari mechanics prepare for pitstop practice we get a brief glimpse beneath the nose and wing of the F1-75.

Ferrari F1-75 halo

A closeup of the halo fairing on the Ferrari F1-75 which you’ll note has some winglets mounted atop.

McLaren MCL36 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the rear of the McLaren MCL36, the wing doesn’t have a Gurney flap on the trailing edge just yet, although it could be added if it needs to find some extra balance.