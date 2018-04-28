Global
Azerbaijan GP: Starting grid in pictures

28/04/2018 05:33
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Azerbaijan GP in Baku, the fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'41.498

1/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'41.677

2/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'41.837

3/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

4: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'41.911

4/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'41.994

5/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'42.490

6/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

7: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'42.523

7/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

8: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'42.547

8/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'43.351

9/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

10: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes, 1'43.585

10/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

11: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'43.886

11/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

12: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault, 1'44.019

12/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'44.074

13/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

14: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'43.066 (inc 5-place grid pen)

14/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

15: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'44.759

15/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

16: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, 1'44.489

16/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

17: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'44.496

17/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

18: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'45.541

18/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

19: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'57.354

19/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

20: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, no time

20/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
