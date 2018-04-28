Azerbaijan GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
28/04/2018 05:33
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Azerbaijan GP in Baku, the fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'41.498
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'41.677
3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'41.837
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
4: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'41.911
5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'41.994
6: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'42.490
7: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'42.523
8: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'42.547
9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'43.351
10: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes, 1'43.585
11: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'43.886
12: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault, 1'44.019
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
13: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'44.074
14: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'43.066 (inc 5-place grid pen)
15: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'44.759
16: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, 1'44.489
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
17: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'44.496
18: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'45.541
19: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'57.354
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
20: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, no time
