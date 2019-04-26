Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Baku pitlane at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.
Click through the images below...
Toro Rosso technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso has a lower downforce rear wing for the specific challenges of Azerbaijan.
Ferrari technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
As part of an update package, Ferrari installed a revised set of bargeboards, which see the vertical elements that sit astride the slotted footplate adjusted.
Ferrari technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari hasn’t adopted an extreme low downforce rear wing like we’ve seen from some of the others on the grid but do have something a little more tailored to the track layout than we’ve seen from it so far.
Ferrari technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Added to Ferrari’s floor for the Azerbaijan GP are three vertical turning fins just ahead of the rear tyre. It’s a solution that’s been tested in the past and seems set to be trialled in combination with the other updates this weekend.
Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes refined its front wing further for Azerbaijan having already made ad-hoc changes in China to comply with the FIA’s requests. The upper flap now arches over to meet with the trailing edge of the endplate.
Mercedes technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close up of Mercedes’ front brake duct arrangement reveals a vertical gap in the leading edge of the fence which will see airflow directed towards internal ducting. Meanwhile, the pullrod meets with a larger surface at the outboard end for aerodynamic benefit.
Toro Rosso technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A nice shot of Toro Rosso’s three-piece bargeboards which were introduced a few races ago.
Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes has opted for a much lower downforce rear wing in Azerbaijan, with both elements occupying a much smaller box region. You’ll also note that the team has set the car up with just a single element T-Wing too.
Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A rear shot of the Mercedes rear wing reveals that the team is using a serrated trailing edge on the mainplane as it looks to work the wing harder at lower speeds in order to give the driver more balance.
Renault F1 Team technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Renault’s front wing has been adjusted in order that upper flap is more twisted at the inboard end, which will not only affect how much downforce is generated but also alter the Y250 vortex too.
Racing Point technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A nice view of Racing Point’s front brake duct assembly while the car is under construction shows us how it’s using three pipes to force air out through the wheel rim for aerodynamic benefit.
Mercedes AMG F1 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Another view of the Mercedes front wing shows just how much lower the flaps now meet with the endplate.
Renault F1 team technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A look at the Renault RS19 with the covers off shows how the side impact spars are positioned in relation to the sidepod inlet.
McLaren technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren has two specifications of rear wing it’ll test in Azerbaijan, both dip down in the central section as seen here but they differ at the outboard section, trading drag and downforce.
