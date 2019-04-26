Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Toro Rosso technical detail 1 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso has a lower downforce rear wing for the specific challenges of Azerbaijan.

Ferrari technical detail 2 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As part of an update package, Ferrari installed a revised set of bargeboards, which see the vertical elements that sit astride the slotted footplate adjusted.

Ferrari technical detail 3 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari hasn’t adopted an extreme low downforce rear wing like we’ve seen from some of the others on the grid but do have something a little more tailored to the track layout than we’ve seen from it so far.

Ferrari technical detail 4 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Added to Ferrari’s floor for the Azerbaijan GP are three vertical turning fins just ahead of the rear tyre. It’s a solution that’s been tested in the past and seems set to be trialled in combination with the other updates this weekend.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail 5 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes refined its front wing further for Azerbaijan having already made ad-hoc changes in China to comply with the FIA’s requests. The upper flap now arches over to meet with the trailing edge of the endplate.

Mercedes technical detail 6 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of Mercedes’ front brake duct arrangement reveals a vertical gap in the leading edge of the fence which will see airflow directed towards internal ducting. Meanwhile, the pullrod meets with a larger surface at the outboard end for aerodynamic benefit.

Toro Rosso technical detail 7 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A nice shot of Toro Rosso’s three-piece bargeboards which were introduced a few races ago.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail 8 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes has opted for a much lower downforce rear wing in Azerbaijan, with both elements occupying a much smaller box region. You’ll also note that the team has set the car up with just a single element T-Wing too.

Mercedes AMG F1 technical detail 9 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A rear shot of the Mercedes rear wing reveals that the team is using a serrated trailing edge on the mainplane as it looks to work the wing harder at lower speeds in order to give the driver more balance.

Renault F1 Team technical detail 10 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Renault’s front wing has been adjusted in order that upper flap is more twisted at the inboard end, which will not only affect how much downforce is generated but also alter the Y250 vortex too.

Racing Point technical detail 11 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A nice view of Racing Point’s front brake duct assembly while the car is under construction shows us how it’s using three pipes to force air out through the wheel rim for aerodynamic benefit.

Mercedes AMG F1 front wing detail 12 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another view of the Mercedes front wing shows just how much lower the flaps now meet with the endplate.

Renault F1 team technical detail 13 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the Renault RS19 with the covers off shows how the side impact spars are positioned in relation to the sidepod inlet.