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Ayrton Senna’s debut F1 car heads to auction with seven-figure estimate

Ayrton Senna’s debut Formula 1 car, the 1984 Toleman TG183B, has gone up for auction with an estimated value of up to €3.8 million

Lydia Mee
Published:
Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

A 1984 Toleman TG183B Formula 1 car, driven by three-time champion and F1 legend Ayrton Senna on his debut in the series, has gone up for auction.

Expected to reach in the region of €2,800,000 - €3,800,000, the TG183B was driven by Senna in four rounds of the 1984 season, beginning with the Brazilian driver's debut at the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix. It was in this car that Senna scored his first championship points with a sixth-place finish at the South African and Belgian Grands Prix. 

According to the listing by RM Sotheby's, the 1984 Toleman TG183B on offer, which was designed by Rory Byrne, has been "wonderfully preserved and retains many authentic features; powered by a period-correct Hart 415T engine mated to a rebuilt gearbox."

This particular chassis was driven by former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 analyst Martin Brundle during the 2022 documentary, The Story of Toleman, and by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly at Silverstone in 2024 on the 40th anniversary of Senna's F1 race debut and to mark 30 years since his tragic death.

"I can’t remember such an incredible experience,” Gasly said after his outing at the home of the British Grand Prix. "Driving Senna’s first-ever F1 car exceeded all my expectations. It was so emotional.

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Ayrton Senna, Toleman TG183B

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

"I had never before been in a racing car older than me and the purity of the driving was incredible – just three pedals and a simple steering wheel, quite unlike what I’m used to in a modern F1 car. It was a once-in-a-lifetime episode that I will never forget. Very, very special."

Gasly was joined by former W Series driver and Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff, who wrote on Instagram at the time: "First pic says it all! What a wonderful shoot with Sky Sports F1 a few weeks ago where Pierre Gasly and I got to get behind the wheel of the Toleman TG183B.

"Ayrton Senna's first F1 car and the first car with which he scored points in Formula One at the 1984 South African GP. This opportunity left both Pierre and I smiling from ear to ear for days! Thank you to everyone involved in making this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity happen!"

 

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