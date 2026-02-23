Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Ayrton Senna's 1986 Lotus F1 car hits auction for eight-figure estimate

Ayrton Senna’s 1986 Lotus 98T in iconic John Player Special livery is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s from 4 March 2026, with an estimate of $9.5million-$12million

Lydia Mee
Published:
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ayrton Senna's 1986 Lotus 98T Formula 1 car will go up for auction with RM Sotheby's. The car, which features the iconic John Player Special livery, is estimated to fetch between $9.5million and $12million.

The Brazilian driver piloted the Lotus 98T to win the 1986 Spanish Grand Prix and the 1986 United States Grand Prix. It also scored five pole positions and three podium finishes.

The chassis for auction is just one of four built for the 1986 championship. "That season, ’86, we used to change the turbochargers after every qualifying run, because the turbos would get so stressed that they were finished after just one lap," said Steve Hallam, Senna’s lead engineer, according to RM Sotheby's.

"The turbos would be glowing red, and the mechanics had these massively thick asbestos gloves to handle them and undo the bolts. And they’d be clicking and pinging as they cooled off. When you took the body off, the air around them was literally sparking as they were so hot. The boys would be sweating and you’d hear the sizzle as the moisture dripped onto the turbo."

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T Renault, leads Nelson Piquet, Williams FW11 Honda

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T Renault, leads Nelson Piquet, Williams FW11 Honda

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Lotus 98T, designed by Gérard Ducarouge and Martin Ogilvie, was driven by Senna and Scottish driver Johnny Dumfries during the 1986 season. It was the last F1 car to feature the John Player Special livery as the cigarette brand pulled its sponsorship ahead of the 1987 season, as it wanted a British driver on the squad.

Lotus had signed an engine partnership with Honda for 1987, and as part of the deal, the British team signed Honda's test driver Satoru Nakajima as Senna's team-mate. John Player was subsequently replaced by Camel as a sponsor of the team.

Bidding for Senna's Lotus 98T begins on 4 March 2026.

