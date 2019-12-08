Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Autosport Awards: Johnathan Hoggard earns Red Bull F1 test

shares
comments
Autosport Awards: Johnathan Hoggard earns Red Bull F1 test
By:
Dec 8, 2019, 11:25 PM

BRDC British Formula 3 runner-up Johnathan Hoggard has been crowned the winner of the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award at the 2019 Autosport Awards.

The 19-year-old will receive a test in an Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car, a drive in an Aston Martin Vantage GTE World Endurance Championship challenger, a cheque for £200,000, full British Racing Drivers’ Club membership and an Arai helmet as his prize.

The 2019 Award marks Aston Martin’s first year as title partner, with Hoggard beating fellow finalists Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick and Ayrton Simmons – who will all receive a TAG Heuer watch.

Hoggard undertook his third season of car racing in 2019, having graduated from the British Touring Car Championship-supporting British Formula 4 series to BRDC British F3.

Racing for Fortec Motorsports, Hoggard amassed seven victories, a further five podiums, seven pole positions and nine fastest laps to finish second in the points to French driver Clement Novalak. 

After fitness and simulator tests at Red Bull, the four finalists spent two days at Silverstone. They drove MotorSport Vision Formula 2, Ligier LMP3 and Garage 59-run Aston Martin Vantage GT3 machinery on the Grand Prix circuit.

Hoggard follows on from 2018 Award winner Tom Gamble, with 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button plus current grand prix drivers Lando Norris and George Russell, and triple Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti among previous recipients. 

Hoggard said: "I'm over the moon! I'm lost for words. I've been waiting for over a month for this and it's been agonising. I'm thankful for everyone who's helped along the way, family, sponsors, judges and the organisers.

"I knew it was very tough competition and it's amazing [to have won]." 

The Award judging panel was led by ex-F1 driver and BRDC vice-president Derek Warwick and comprised double BTCC champion Jason Plato, successful McLaren and Lola designer Mark Williams, Le Mans-winning engineer Leena Gade, factory Aston Martin driver and 1996 Award winner Darren Turner, GT team boss and 1997 Award winner Andrew Kirkaldy, BMW Formula E driver and 2008 Award winner Alexander Sims, experienced commentator Ian Titchmarsh and Autosport magazine editor Kevin Turner.

The 2019 Autosport Awards will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 at 9pm on Monday December 9.

