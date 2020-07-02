Formula 1
shares
comments
Austrian Grand Prix: Thursday's best F1 images
Jul 2, 2020

Formula 1 is back! Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the F1 circus descends on the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Click on the images below to cycle through them...

Slider
List

Safety information board

Safety information board
1/30

Photo by: Jon Noble

Media centre

Media centre
2/30

Photo by: Jon Noble

Media centre

Media centre
3/30

Photo by: Jon Noble

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
4/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track
5/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
6/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000

Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000
7/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
8/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The Racing Point Team outside the garage

The Racing Point Team outside the garage
9/30

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane
10/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
11/30

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight
12/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
13/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steven Tee, Photographer

Steven Tee, Photographer
14/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wings of McLaren MCL35

Front wings of McLaren MCL35
15/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
16/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of McLaren MCL35

Engine cover of McLaren MCL35
17/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
18/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Podium being prepared

Podium being prepared
19/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
20/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
21/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
22/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

TV cameraman

TV cameraman
23/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20
24/30

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

General View

General View
25/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
26/30

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team
27/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
28/30

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
29/30

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Grandstand

Grandstand
30/30

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

