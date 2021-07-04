Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Max Verstappen starts Red Bull's home event from pole position, hoping to extend the team's winning streak to five races.

McLaren driver Lando Norris will line up alongside the Dutchman on the front row following an excellent qualifying session, where he ended up just 0.048s off the ultimate pace.

Sergio Perez will start third on the grid ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, the former having just signed a new two-year contract with the German manufacturer that guarantees his stay in F1 until the end of the 2023 season.

AlphaTauri impressed again in qualifying, with Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

But George Russell was the real star of the show on Saturday, grabbing what turned out to be the eight spot on the grid for Williams.

When is the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Austria from 15:00 local time (+2 GMT).

Date : Sunday, July 4, 2021

: Sunday, July 4, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid

