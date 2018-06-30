Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Top List

Austrian GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Austrian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Jun 30, 2018, 10:26 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the ninth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Slider
List

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.130

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.130
1/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.149

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.149
2/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.660

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.660
3/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.840

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.840
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

5: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'03.892

5: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'03.892
5/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

6: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.464 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

6: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.464 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
6/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

7: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.996

7: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.996
7/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'04.051

8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'04.051
8/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'04.725

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'04.725
9/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

10: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'05.019

10: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'05.019
10/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

11: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'04.845

11: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'04.845
11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'04.874

12: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'04.874
12/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.058

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.058
13/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

14: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'05.286

14: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'05.286
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.271

15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.271
15/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

16: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'05.279

16: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'05.279
16/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'05.322

17: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'05.322
17/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

18: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'04.979 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

18: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'04.979 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
18/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

19: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'05.366

19: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'05.366
19/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'05.479

20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'05.479
20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Previous article

Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Next article

Leclerc: Suspension failure triggered gearbox penalty

Leclerc: Suspension failure triggered gearbox penalty

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Location Red Bull Ring
Article type Top List

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.