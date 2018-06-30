Austrian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the ninth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.130
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.149
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.660
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.840
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
5: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'03.892
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
6: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.464 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
7: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.996
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'04.051
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'04.725
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
10: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'05.019
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
11: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'04.845
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
12: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'04.874
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.058
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
14: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'05.286
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.271
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
16: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'05.279
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
17: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'05.322
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
18: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'04.979 (inc 5-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
19: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'05.366
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'05.479
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
