Formula 1 Austrian GP Top List

Austrian GP: Starting grid in pictures

30/06/2018 04:22
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the ninth round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.130

1/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'03.149

2/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

3: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.660

3/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.840

4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

5: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'03.892

5/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

6: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'03.464 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

6/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

7: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'03.996

7/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

8: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'04.051

8/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'04.725

9/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

10: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'05.019

10/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

11: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'04.845

11/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

12: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'04.874

12/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.058

13/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

14: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'05.286

14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

15: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'05.271

15/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

16: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'05.279

16/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'05.322

17/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

18: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'04.979 (inc 5-place grid penalty)

18/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

19: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'05.366

19/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'05.479

20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
