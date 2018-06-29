Austrian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

As Formula 1 hits Austria this weekend, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Red Bull Ring pitlane – starting with the massive Mercedes update.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail
The largest talking point of the weekend is the Mercedes update, which is frankly huge! It has made big alterations to the sidepod layout in order to extract more performance from the car’s midriff.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail
The W09’s sidepod update sees the inlet moved back slightly through some clever geometrical adjustments. The mirrors and mountings have all been adjusted to make the devices on the leading edge of the floor legal when viewed from above.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboards detail
A close-up view of the vertical turning devices mounted on the W09’s bargeboard footplates.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
Laid bare, the Mercedes W09 without its bodywork on reveals the detail of the power unit installed within.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
The build-up phase on a Thursday always provides an opportunity to see parts of the car often hidden behind bodywork. This is a prime example, with the W09’s front suspension on clear view.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror mount
The new mirror support (arrowed) forms part of the update being run by Mercedes in Austria.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing
Mercedes’ new rear wing design features strakes in the transition box similar to the design run by McLaren since 2017 (inset) and, most recently, Renault.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail
Mercedes’ front wing from above and behind is a view not often seen, and reveals some of the detail going on under the flaps.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 diffuser detail
A fantastic view of the W09 from behind shows off the level of detail in the diffuser and the new rear wing endplate assembly.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose detail
A look inside Renault’s nosecone shows the way that the S-duct’s internal pipework is routed.
Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
An overview of Force India’s latest specification front wing and the holes in its ‘cobra’ nose.
Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
One of the Red Bull chassis being prepared for action. Note the gearbox, rear crash structure and suspension assembly sat vertically on the right of shot.
Ferrari SF71H nose and front wings
Ferrari has a choice of front wings available for Austria – the newer variant introduced at the last round is on top in this image.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
RS18 is wheeled toward scrutineering, giving a good view of the bargeboard setup. The green bung in the sidepod inlet is there to stop dust and dirt accumulating as the car is transported around the pitlane.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake and wheel hub detail
Mercedes’ front brake assembly in a state of undress shows the detail that might ordinarily be covered.
Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail
A look at the new diffuser introduced by Red Bull in France, which features a more graduated central section.
Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
The rear end of Ferrari’s SF71H, complete with arched T-wing.
Sauber C37 nose detail
A look inside the Sauber C37’s nosecone shows the pipework for its S-duct's routing.
Ferrari SF71H rear wing
A look at the rear wing setup being selected by Ferrari in Austria.
Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
A great view of Ferrari’s front wing from the side, with the new canards mounted on the inner face of the endplate and full length mainplane slot.
Ferrari SF71H
Another look at the bargeboard setup introduced by Ferrari in Canada.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board and aero detail
An extreme close up of the pre-bargeboard and footplate section in the RS18’s midriff.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front floor detail
Another angle, this time of the detached floor scrolls on its outer edge. Also note that the three strakes on the upturned leading edge of the floor can be seen too.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear floor detail
A look at the elongated floor slots on the RS18, which were introduced several races ago.
Ferrari SF71H nose detail
A great shot of Ferrari’s nose and front wing from behind.
Ferrari SF71H front wing
An awesome shot of Ferrari’s nose and wing from beneath reveals a wealth of detail.