Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 French GP Special feature

Austrian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
29/06/2018 05:54
Slider List

As Formula 1 hits Austria this weekend, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Red Bull Ring pitlane – starting with the massive Mercedes update.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail
1/26

The largest talking point of the weekend is the Mercedes update, which is frankly huge! It has made big alterations to the sidepod layout in order to extract more performance from the car’s midriff.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail
2/26

The W09’s sidepod update sees the inlet moved back slightly through some clever geometrical adjustments. The mirrors and mountings have all been adjusted to make the devices on the leading edge of the floor legal when viewed from above.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboards detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboards detail
3/26

A close-up view of the vertical turning devices mounted on the W09’s bargeboard footplates.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail
4/26

Laid bare, the Mercedes W09 without its bodywork on reveals the detail of the power unit installed within.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail
5/26

The build-up phase on a Thursday always provides an opportunity to see parts of the car often hidden behind bodywork. This is a prime example, with the W09’s front suspension on clear view.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror mount

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror mount
6/26

The new mirror support (arrowed) forms part of the update being run by Mercedes in Austria.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing
7/26

Mercedes’ new rear wing design features strakes in the transition box similar to the design run by McLaren since 2017 (inset) and, most recently, Renault.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail
8/26

Mercedes’ front wing from above and behind is a view not often seen, and reveals some of the detail going on under the flaps.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 diffuser detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 diffuser detail
9/26

A fantastic view of the W09 from behind shows off the level of detail in the diffuser and the new rear wing endplate assembly.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose detail
10/26

A look inside Renault’s nosecone shows the way that the S-duct’s internal pipework is routed.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing
11/26

An overview of Force India’s latest specification front wing and the holes in its ‘cobra’ nose.

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
12/26

One of the Red Bull chassis being prepared for action. Note the gearbox, rear crash structure and suspension assembly sat vertically on the right of shot.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H nose and front wings

Ferrari SF71H nose and front wings
13/26

Ferrari has a choice of front wings available for Austria – the newer variant introduced at the last round is on top in this image.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18
14/26

RS18 is wheeled toward scrutineering, giving a good view of the bargeboard setup. The green bung in the sidepod inlet is there to stop dust and dirt accumulating as the car is transported around the pitlane.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake and wheel hub detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake and wheel hub detail
15/26

Mercedes’ front brake assembly in a state of undress shows the detail that might ordinarily be covered.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail
16/26

A look at the new diffuser introduced by Red Bull in France, which features a more graduated central section.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
17/26

The rear end of Ferrari’s SF71H, complete with arched T-wing.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 nose detail

Sauber C37 nose detail
18/26

A look inside the Sauber C37’s nosecone shows the pipework for its S-duct's routing.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing

Ferrari SF71H rear wing
19/26

A look at the rear wing setup being selected by Ferrari in Austria.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
20/26

A great view of Ferrari’s front wing from the side, with the new canards mounted on the inner face of the endplate and full length mainplane slot.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H

Ferrari SF71H
21/26

Another look at the bargeboard setup introduced by Ferrari in Canada.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board and aero detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board and aero detail
22/26

An extreme close up of the pre-bargeboard and footplate section in the RS18’s midriff.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front floor detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front floor detail
23/26

Another angle, this time of the detached floor scrolls on its outer edge. Also note that the three strakes on the upturned leading edge of the floor can be seen too.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear floor detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear floor detail
24/26

A look at the elongated floor slots on the RS18, which were introduced several races ago.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H nose detail

Ferrari SF71H nose detail
25/26

A great shot of Ferrari’s nose and front wing from behind.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H front wing

Ferrari SF71H front wing
26/26

An awesome shot of Ferrari’s nose and wing from beneath reveals a wealth of detail.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event French GP
Track Circuit Paul Ricard
Article type Special feature
Topic Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
0 shares

Giorgio Piola

Mercedes unleashes biggest F1 update in Austria News
Formula 1

Mercedes unleashes biggest F1 update in Austria

The changes that have made Sauber F1's midfield surprise News
Formula 1

The changes that have made Sauber F1's midfield surprise

How Red Bull has kept up its aggressive aero push News
Formula 1

How Red Bull has kept up its aggressive aero push

Revealed: Renault’s improved 2018 S-duct idea News
Formula 1

Revealed: Renault’s improved 2018 S-duct idea

How a new tech philosophy is paying off for Ferrari News
Formula 1

How a new tech philosophy is paying off for Ferrari

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 front suspension detail

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail Photos
Formula 1

Red Bull RB11 rear suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail Photos
Formula 1

Mercedes AMG F1 W06 detail

McLaren MP4-30 detail Photos
Formula 1

McLaren MP4-30 detail

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like
Formula 1

What 2017 Formula 1 cars could look like

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's closed cockpit proposal

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1
Ferrari

Ferrari World Finals | Giorgio Piola on the evolution of Ferrari F1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola: Latest proposals for closed F1 cockpits

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

Safety Rules - Wastegate - Animation by Giorgio Piola

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis
Formula 1

Studio Piola - McLaren MP4-30 (2015) 'S' duct technical analysis

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events