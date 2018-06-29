Austrian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail 1 / 26 The largest talking point of the weekend is the Mercedes update, which is frankly huge! It has made big alterations to the sidepod layout in order to extract more performance from the car’s midriff. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork detail 2 / 26 The W09’s sidepod update sees the inlet moved back slightly through some clever geometrical adjustments. The mirrors and mountings have all been adjusted to make the devices on the leading edge of the floor legal when viewed from above. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bargeboards detail 3 / 26 A close-up view of the vertical turning devices mounted on the W09’s bargeboard footplates. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 detail 4 / 26 Laid bare, the Mercedes W09 without its bodywork on reveals the detail of the power unit installed within. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front suspension detail 5 / 26 The build-up phase on a Thursday always provides an opportunity to see parts of the car often hidden behind bodywork. This is a prime example, with the W09’s front suspension on clear view. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 mirror mount 6 / 26 The new mirror support (arrowed) forms part of the update being run by Mercedes in Austria. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing 7 / 26 Mercedes’ new rear wing design features strakes in the transition box similar to the design run by McLaren since 2017 (inset) and, most recently, Renault. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail 8 / 26 Mercedes’ front wing from above and behind is a view not often seen, and reveals some of the detail going on under the flaps. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 diffuser detail 9 / 26 A fantastic view of the W09 from behind shows off the level of detail in the diffuser and the new rear wing endplate assembly. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose detail 10 / 26 A look inside Renault’s nosecone shows the way that the S-duct’s internal pipework is routed. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 nose and front wing 11 / 26 An overview of Force India’s latest specification front wing and the holes in its ‘cobra’ nose. Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage 12 / 26 One of the Red Bull chassis being prepared for action. Note the gearbox, rear crash structure and suspension assembly sat vertically on the right of shot. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H nose and front wings 13 / 26 Ferrari has a choice of front wings available for Austria – the newer variant introduced at the last round is on top in this image. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 14 / 26 RS18 is wheeled toward scrutineering, giving a good view of the bargeboard setup. The green bung in the sidepod inlet is there to stop dust and dirt accumulating as the car is transported around the pitlane. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake and wheel hub detail 15 / 26 Mercedes’ front brake assembly in a state of undress shows the detail that might ordinarily be covered. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear detail 16 / 26 A look at the new diffuser introduced by Red Bull in France, which features a more graduated central section. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail 17 / 26 The rear end of Ferrari’s SF71H, complete with arched T-wing. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 nose detail 18 / 26 A look inside the Sauber C37’s nosecone shows the pipework for its S-duct's routing. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing 19 / 26 A look at the rear wing setup being selected by Ferrari in Austria. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 20 / 26 A great view of Ferrari’s front wing from the side, with the new canards mounted on the inner face of the endplate and full length mainplane slot. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H 21 / 26 Another look at the bargeboard setup introduced by Ferrari in Canada. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board and aero detail 22 / 26 An extreme close up of the pre-bargeboard and footplate section in the RS18’s midriff. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front floor detail 23 / 26 Another angle, this time of the detached floor scrolls on its outer edge. Also note that the three strakes on the upturned leading edge of the floor can be seen too. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear floor detail 24 / 26 A look at the elongated floor slots on the RS18, which were introduced several races ago. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H nose detail 25 / 26 A great shot of Ferrari’s nose and front wing from behind. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images