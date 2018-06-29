Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events
Formula 1 Austrian GP Practice report

Austrian GP: Hamilton, Bottas keep Mercedes on top in FP2

0 shares
Austrian GP: Hamilton, Bottas keep Mercedes on top in FP2
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 sparks
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
29/06/2018 02:35

Lewis Hamilton headed a Mercedes one-two on the debut of the car's heavily-upgraded aerodynamic package in Friday's second Formula 1 free practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion hit the front early in the session with a lap of 1m04.579s using the soft-compound Pirellis.

Although he did use the ultrasofts Pirellis later on, Hamilton did not improve but had done more than enough to ensure top spot.

Valtteri Bottas slotted into second place early in the session using supersofts, subsequently improving by 0.012s on ultrasofts to end up 0.176s behind Hamilton.

Later in the session, while on his long run on ultrasofts, Hamilton complained of "massive understeer".

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was third fastest, finding just over a tenth of a second after switching from softs to ultrasofts and ending up 0.236s off the pace.

That put Hamilton ahead of the two Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, who were separated by a tenth of a second.

Ricciardo's best time was set on supersofts, while Verstappen found a marginal improvement using ultrasofts.

Kimi Raikkonen was the slowest of the drivers from the big three teams, 0.140s slower than Verstappen.

The Finn struggled to find time on his early ultrasoft laps, which included an off at the Turn 3 hairpin after locking up, but improved later on in his run.

Haas pairing Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were best of the rest, with Grosjean just 0.164s slower than Raikkonen.

Magnussen escaped running wide into the gravel at the downhill Turn 4 right hander, ending up just over a tenth slower than his teammate.

Magnussen later ran wide in Turn 9, losing some small bodywork parts as a result of the rough ride, with his eventful session concluding with being told to stop the car immediately after being released from the pits with a loose front-right wheel.

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly was ninth fastest despite going off at the final corner after striking the exit sausage kerb in Turn 9 and deranging the front-left wheel.

He came to rest in the gravel, leading to a five-minute red flag while his car was recovered.

"It was a bit strange, after the first run I felt some vibrations on the front-left and the team checked on the car, everything was fine," Gasly told Sky Sports F1.

"Then at Turn 9 I had a bit of understeer, went on the kerb, and the suspension completely broke there.

"I don't really know why, and it's a bit annoying not to be able to complete the session."

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10, 1.351s off the pace.

Carlos Sainz was 11th fastest for Renault after surviving a big lock-up into Turn 4 that resulted in a trip through the gravel.

He was around a tenth faster than Sauber's Charles Leclerc, with Force India's Esteban Ocon 13th.

Marcus Ericsson was another driver who ran through the gravel at Turn 3 after a small lock-up, but ended up 14th ahead of Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

Sergey Sirotkin, who sat out the morning session to allow reserve driver Robert Kubica to drive, was slowest – was 16th fastest.

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso had a difficult session, with damage sustained on his first run leading to a floor change.

He ended the session 19th, ahead only of the Williams of Lance Stroll, suffering an off-track wide moment at Turn 10 with 40 minutes remaining.

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 37 1'04.579  
2 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 42 1'04.755 0.176
3 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 53 1'04.815 0.236
4 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 48 1'05.031 0.452
5 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 48 1'05.125 0.546
6 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 42 1'05.265 0.686
7 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 38 1'05.429 0.850
8 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 41 1'05.559 0.980
9 france Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 31 1'05.758 1.179
10 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 47 1'05.930 1.351
11 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 38 1'05.999 1.420
12 monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 30 1'06.096 1.517
13 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 43 1'06.133 1.554
14 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 29 1'06.199 1.620
15 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 42 1'06.273 1.694
16 russia Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 49 1'06.326 1.747
17 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 55 1'06.332 1.753
18 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 48 1'06.354 1.775
19 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 33 1'06.429 1.850
20 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 44 1'06.626 2.047
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Track Red Bull Ring
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events