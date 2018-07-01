Sign in
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Special feature

Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Jul 1, 2018, 2:06 AM

As Formula 1 gets set to race in Austria, Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images reveal the all-important technical updates on show in the Red Bull Ring pitlane.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepod detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepod detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A great view of the new sidepod arrangement, which sees the bodywork below and around the inlet set back, reducing any potential disturbance from the front wing and tyre.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close-up of the leading arched edge of the ‘cape’ which runs down and around the nose of the W09.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front wing

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Comparing the new (upper) tri-element footplate and older specification on Toro Rosso’s front wing stand in Austria.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

One of the Mercedes mechanics persuades the vanity panel out of its location on top of the chassis. Note the way in which the internalised pipework for their ‘S’ duct splits either side of the pitot stack.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear and diffuser

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear and diffuser
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the W09’s rear end, including diffuser and cooling outlet selection for this race.

McLaren MCL33 front wing

McLaren MCL33 front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Having trialled a prototype front wing during FP1, both McLaren drivers switched to their more conventional versions for second practice.

McLaren MCL33 front wing

McLaren MCL33 front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

During FP1 McLaren ran a prototype front wing – it’s unclear as to whether this is relevant to some of the problems faced by the team or whether it’s a sighter for the regulatory overhaul that’s coming in 2019. It featured numerous changes to its current specification.

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 steering wheel

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 steering wheel
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the rear of Lance Stroll’s steering wheel shows he has a conventional layout with a gear shift paddle either side (upper) and a pair of clutch paddles (below).

Williams FW41 steering wheel

Williams FW41 steering wheel
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the steering wheel used by Robert Kubica – for comparison as he uses a single paddle for both up and downshifts.

McLaren MCL33 aero detail

McLaren MCL33 aero detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

We can see the holes beneath the chassis that cool the driver and some of the equipment housed within the MCL33.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub and brake duct detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub and brake duct detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The W09’s front brake and suspension assembly with the various winglets that are hung from them with which to control the surrounding airflow.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wheel hub

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wheel hub
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The enclosed rear brake drum on the Mercedes W09, managing brake and through proximity the bulk tyre temperature.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 aero detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 aero detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The large shovel-shaped winglet mounted astride the front upper wishbone on the Mercedes W09.

Ferrari SF71H sidepod

Ferrari SF71H sidepod
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A clear view of Ferrari’s sidepod solution which puts the inlet high up out of the way of the disturbed flow it might otherwise encounter.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear and diffuser

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear and diffuser
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A sideways glance across at Toro Rosso’s diffuser and the strakes mounted on the lower edge of the rear wing.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 aero detail

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 aero detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at the triple element turning vanes on STR13, which also feature numerous serrations in the footplate.

Williams FW41 front brake

Williams FW41 front brake
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The FW41 front brake duct with its built-in crossover pipework, which transports airflow from the main inlet across the face of the wheel rim and out through the face of the wheel. It also features several smaller apertures in a row on the surface of the drum which release heat generated by the discs under braking.

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault has several front wings available as it evaluates what best suits the circuit’s demands. This specification was fitted to Hulkenberg’s car during Free Practice 2.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison this wing was fitted to Carlos Sainz Jnr’s car during FP2, and features narrower upper flaps and a more imposing Gurney on the uppermost flap.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 barge board detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 barge board detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The W09’s sidepod deflectors, which stand atop a new section of floor.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Location Red Bull Ring
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Special feature

