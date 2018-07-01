Austrian GP: F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 sidepod detail 1 / 20 A great view of the new sidepod arrangement, which sees the bodywork below and around the inlet set back, reducing any potential disturbance from the front wing and tyre. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail 2 / 20 A close-up of the leading arched edge of the ‘cape’ which runs down and around the nose of the W09. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front wing 3 / 20 Comparing the new (upper) tri-element footplate and older specification on Toro Rosso’s front wing stand in Austria. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail 4 / 20 One of the Mercedes mechanics persuades the vanity panel out of its location on top of the chassis. Note the way in which the internalised pipework for their ‘S’ duct splits either side of the pitot stack. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear and diffuser 5 / 20 A close up of the W09’s rear end, including diffuser and cooling outlet selection for this race. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 front wing 6 / 20 Having trialled a prototype front wing during FP1, both McLaren drivers switched to their more conventional versions for second practice. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 front wing 7 / 20 During FP1 McLaren ran a prototype front wing – it’s unclear as to whether this is relevant to some of the problems faced by the team or whether it’s a sighter for the regulatory overhaul that’s coming in 2019. It featured numerous changes to its current specification. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 steering wheel 8 / 20 A look at the rear of Lance Stroll’s steering wheel shows he has a conventional layout with a gear shift paddle either side (upper) and a pair of clutch paddles (below). Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW41 steering wheel 9 / 20 A look at the steering wheel used by Robert Kubica – for comparison as he uses a single paddle for both up and downshifts. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL33 aero detail 10 / 20 We can see the holes beneath the chassis that cool the driver and some of the equipment housed within the MCL33. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wheel hub and brake duct detail 11 / 20 The W09’s front brake and suspension assembly with the various winglets that are hung from them with which to control the surrounding airflow. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear wheel hub 12 / 20 The enclosed rear brake drum on the Mercedes W09, managing brake and through proximity the bulk tyre temperature. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 aero detail 13 / 20 The large shovel-shaped winglet mounted astride the front upper wishbone on the Mercedes W09. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H sidepod 14 / 20 A clear view of Ferrari’s sidepod solution which puts the inlet high up out of the way of the disturbed flow it might otherwise encounter. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear and diffuser 15 / 20 A sideways glance across at Toro Rosso’s diffuser and the strakes mounted on the lower edge of the rear wing. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 aero detail 16 / 20 A look at the triple element turning vanes on STR13, which also feature numerous serrations in the footplate. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams FW41 front brake 17 / 20 The FW41 front brake duct with its built-in crossover pipework, which transports airflow from the main inlet across the face of the wheel rim and out through the face of the wheel. It also features several smaller apertures in a row on the surface of the drum which release heat generated by the discs under braking. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing 18 / 20 Renault has several front wings available as it evaluates what best suits the circuit’s demands. This specification was fitted to Hulkenberg’s car during Free Practice 2. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 detail front wing 19 / 20 As a comparison this wing was fitted to Carlos Sainz Jnr’s car during FP2, and features narrower upper flaps and a more imposing Gurney on the uppermost flap. Photo by: Giorgio Piola