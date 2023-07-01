Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Austrian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint race on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The grid for the Austrian GP sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout on Saturday morning.

What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Austrian GP will begin at 2:30pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring. The race will run to a distance of 24 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, July 01, 2023
  • Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAT / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30 AEST (Sunday) / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austria Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday. 

Austrian GP Sprint race - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'04.440  
2 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'04.933 0.493
3 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'05.010 0.570
4 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'05.084 0.644
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'05.136 0.696
6 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'05.245 0.805
7 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'05.258 0.818
8 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'05.347 0.907
9 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'05.366 0.926
10 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'05.912 1.472
11 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'06.152 1.712
12 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'06.360 1.920
13 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'06.369 1.929
14 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'06.593 2.153
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes    
16 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'07.062 2.622
17 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'07.106 2.666
18 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'07.282 2.842
19 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'07.291 2.851
20 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'07.426 2.986
View full results
