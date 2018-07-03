Sign in
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Top List

Austrian GP: Best of team radio

Austrian GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Jul 3, 2018, 7:31 AM

Relive the Austrian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race, including the qualifying exchange between Red Bull and its drivers over slipstreaming.

Gasly wasn’t too happy with traffic on his Q1 lap

Gasly wasn’t too happy with traffic on his Q1 lap
1/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Gasly: “Honestly guys. What a ***** idiot! Always the same story with him. It’s like the third time he blocked me this weekend."
Team: “Yeah, we have seen it Pierre, we have seen it”.

Full radio exchange between Ricciardo, Verstappen and Red Bull over slipstreaming row

Full radio exchange between Ricciardo, Verstappen and Red Bull over slipstreaming row
2/14

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Verstappen: ”Why is Daniel swapping?”
Team: “I don’t know. Carry on.”
Team to Ricciardo: “OK mate, you need to pick it up otherwise you are not going to get another lap. Let’s go.”
Ricciardo: “There’s no point [in] me running.”
Team: “Get on with it.”
Ricciardo: “Punching a hole.”
Team: “Get on with it.”
Ricciardo: “Let’s at least go one for one.”
Team: “We’ll give it a go on the next one.”
Verstappen: “GP, what’s going on?”
Team to Verstappen: “Overtake him mate. Just overtake him.”
Verstappen: “No. last weekend I was in front. Now he’s in front. Come on man.”
Team: “Max, overtake him mate.”
Verstappen: “No, it’s discipline.”

Bottas celebrates pole

Bottas celebrates pole
3/14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Bottas: “Ha ha ha!”
Team: “P1 at the moment, Valtteri. P1 at the moment.”
Bottas: “Woo woo!
Team: “Good job. Good job.”
Bottas: “Yes, hahahaha!”

Raikkonen reports contact with Verstappen

Raikkonen reports contact with Verstappen
4/14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “I think the Red Bull hit me on the rear.”
Team: “We check. We check.”

Alonso complains about being stuck in the rear end of the pack

Alonso complains about being stuck in the rear end of the pack
5/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alonso: “Maybe think about the strategy or something, no? I will not be 71 laps here.”

Hulkenberg reports his race-ending engine issue

Hulkenberg reports his race-ending engine issue
6/14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Hulkenberg: “I’ve lost power. I’ve lost power. Shall I stop?
Team: “Yes, it’s game over. Go to P1 then P0, please Nico. You’ve got fire at the back of the car!”

Bottas also falls prey of technical problems

Bottas also falls prey of technical problems
7/14

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Bottas: “My gearbox is gone. Gearbox is not working.”
Team: ”OK, we’ve lost hydraulic pressure. So just pull off where you can, Valtteri.”
Valtteri: “********”

Hamilton expresses frustration after being unable to repass cars

Hamilton expresses frustration after being unable to repass cars
8/14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Hamilton: “I don’t get it guys. I just don’t. I’m not going to be able to pass these guys. Just throwing away a win.”
Team strategist: “Lewis, it’s James. I have thrown away the win today but you have the potential and the opportunity to get back up. Just let the tyres cool. We trust in you and believe in you. I’m sorry.”

Verstappen says he has things under control

Verstappen says he has things under control
9/14

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Team: “Everyone is nursing to the end here. So a lot of people concerned.”
Verstappen: “OK, I’m feeling good so don’t worry.”
Team: “Understood mate.”

Ricciardo is next to retire

Ricciardo is next to retire
10/14

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Ricciardo: “Losing gear sync.”
Team: “Fail 2, fail. We’re going to have to retire, Daniel. Retire. Er, I’ll tell you about it later but we’ve got some issues at the rear end of the car. Sorry about that mate.”

Hamilton was the last big casualty

Hamilton was the last big casualty
11/14

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Hamilton: “I’ve Lost power.“
Team:”So stop stop. Stop stop. Stop stop. Stop stop. So stop by a marshal post. Stop by a fire post if you can.”

Verstappen celebrates win

Verstappen celebrates win
12/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Spot on Max, spot on mate. Mode 1. That was textbook!
Verstappen: “Yes. Woo hahah. Yes. hahahaha. Ahh, this feels *** good. Hahah. Ah, yes”
Horner: “Well done, Max. You’ve won the austrian grand prix. Fantastic. Fantastic. aaah this is amazing in front of all those fans at the red bull ring...with a red bull. Hahaha. Amazing."

Grosjean also had reasons to celebrate

Grosjean also had reasons to celebrate
13/14

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Chequered flag. Chequered flag. P4, P4.”
Grosjean: “Woohooooo. Mate when you’re going to see the rear tyres bro!”
Team: “Ah man. I’m sure they are ugly!”
Grosjean: “Oh man. Blistered like you’ve never seen before.
Team: “Brilliant. Oh yeah, oh yeah. Well done, well done. Brilliant drive, well managed. Absolutely excellent.”
Grosjean: “Finally I give you what you deserve boys. Very very happy.”

Magnussen gave Haas another reason to cheer

Magnussen gave Haas another reason to cheer
14/14

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Team: ”Well done, Kevin, great job. Well done mate.”
Magnussen: “Well done guys. You deserve this. Justice for Australia. Now we’re back.”
Team: “Vamos. Vamos. Vamos. Top job man.”

Issue #32 of GP Gazette is now online

Issue #32 of GP Gazette is now online

Sainz says blistering made Renault car "undriveable"

Sainz says blistering made Renault car "undriveable"

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Location Red Bull Ring
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Top List

