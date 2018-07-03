Austrian GP: Best of team radio

Gasly wasn’t too happy with traffic on his Q1 lap 1 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Gasly: “Honestly guys. What a ***** idiot! Always the same story with him. It’s like the third time he blocked me this weekend."

Team: “Yeah, we have seen it Pierre, we have seen it”.

Full radio exchange between Ricciardo, Verstappen and Red Bull over slipstreaming row

Verstappen: "Why is Daniel swapping?"

Team: “I don’t know. Carry on.”

Team to Ricciardo: “OK mate, you need to pick it up otherwise you are not going to get another lap. Let’s go.”

Ricciardo: “There’s no point [in] me running.”

Team: “Get on with it.”

Ricciardo: “Punching a hole.”

Team: “Get on with it.”

Ricciardo: “Let’s at least go one for one.”

Team: “We’ll give it a go on the next one.”

Verstappen: “GP, what’s going on?”

Team to Verstappen: “Overtake him mate. Just overtake him.”

Verstappen: “No. last weekend I was in front. Now he’s in front. Come on man.”

Team: “Max, overtake him mate.”

Verstappen: “No, it’s discipline.”

Bottas celebrates pole

Bottas: "Ha ha ha!"

Team: “P1 at the moment, Valtteri. P1 at the moment.”

Bottas: “Woo woo!

Team: “Good job. Good job.”

Bottas: “Yes, hahahaha!”

Raikkonen reports contact with Verstappen

Raikkonen: "I think the Red Bull hit me on the rear."

Team: “We check. We check.”

Alonso complains about being stuck in the rear end of the pack

Alonso: "Maybe think about the strategy or something, no? I will not be 71 laps here."

Hulkenberg reports his race-ending engine issue

Hulkenberg: "I've lost power. I've lost power. Shall I stop?

Team: “Yes, it’s game over. Go to P1 then P0, please Nico. You’ve got fire at the back of the car!”

Bottas also falls prey of technical problems

Bottas: "My gearbox is gone. Gearbox is not working."

Team: ”OK, we’ve lost hydraulic pressure. So just pull off where you can, Valtteri.”

Valtteri: “********”

Hamilton expresses frustration after being unable to repass cars

Hamilton: "I don't get it guys. I just don't. I'm not going to be able to pass these guys. Just throwing away a win."

Team strategist: “Lewis, it’s James. I have thrown away the win today but you have the potential and the opportunity to get back up. Just let the tyres cool. We trust in you and believe in you. I’m sorry.”

Verstappen says he has things under control

Team: "Everyone is nursing to the end here. So a lot of people concerned."

Verstappen: “OK, I’m feeling good so don’t worry.”

Team: “Understood mate.”

Ricciardo is next to retire

Ricciardo: "Losing gear sync."

Team: “Fail 2, fail. We’re going to have to retire, Daniel. Retire. Er, I’ll tell you about it later but we’ve got some issues at the rear end of the car. Sorry about that mate.”

Hamilton was the last big casualty

Hamilton: "I've Lost power."

Team:”So stop stop. Stop stop. Stop stop. Stop stop. So stop by a marshal post. Stop by a fire post if you can.”

Verstappen celebrates win 12 / 14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “Spot on Max, spot on mate. Mode 1. That was textbook!

Verstappen: “Yes. Woo hahah. Yes. hahahaha. Ahh, this feels *** good. Hahah. Ah, yes”

Horner: “Well done, Max. You’ve won the austrian grand prix. Fantastic. Fantastic. aaah this is amazing in front of all those fans at the red bull ring...with a red bull. Hahaha. Amazing."



Grosjean also had reasons to celebrate

Team: "Chequered flag. Chequered flag. P4, P4."

Grosjean: “Woohooooo. Mate when you’re going to see the rear tyres bro!”

Team: “Ah man. I’m sure they are ugly!”

Grosjean: “Oh man. Blistered like you’ve never seen before.

Team: “Brilliant. Oh yeah, oh yeah. Well done, well done. Brilliant drive, well managed. Absolutely excellent.”

Grosjean: “Finally I give you what you deserve boys. Very very happy.”