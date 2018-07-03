Austrian GP: Best of team radio

Gasly wasn’t too happy with traffic on his Q1 lap 1 / 14 Gasly: “Honestly guys. What a ***** idiot! Always the same story with him. It’s like the third time he blocked me this weekend."

Full radio exchange between Ricciardo, Verstappen and Red Bull over slipstreaming row

Verstappen: "Why is Daniel swapping?"

Team: “I don’t know. Carry on.”

Team to Ricciardo: “OK mate, you need to pick it up otherwise you are not going to get another lap. Let’s go.”

Ricciardo: “There’s no point [in] me running.”

Team: “Get on with it.”

Ricciardo: “Punching a hole.”

Team: “Get on with it.”

Ricciardo: “Let’s at least go one for one.”

Team: “We’ll give it a go on the next one.”

Verstappen: “GP, what’s going on?”

Team to Verstappen: “Overtake him mate. Just overtake him.”

Verstappen: “No. last weekend I was in front. Now he’s in front. Come on man.”

Team: “Max, overtake him mate.”

Bottas celebrates pole

Bottas: "Ha ha ha!"

Team: “P1 at the moment, Valtteri. P1 at the moment.”

Bottas: “Woo woo!

Team: “Good job. Good job.”

Raikkonen reports contact with Verstappen

Raikkonen: "I think the Red Bull hit me on the rear."

Hulkenberg reports his race-ending engine issue

Hulkenberg: "I've lost power. I've lost power. Shall I stop?

Bottas also falls prey of technical problems

Bottas: "My gearbox is gone. Gearbox is not working."

Team: ”OK, we’ve lost hydraulic pressure. So just pull off where you can, Valtteri.”

Hamilton expresses frustration after being unable to repass cars

Hamilton: "I don't get it guys. I just don't. I'm not going to be able to pass these guys. Just throwing away a win."

Verstappen says he has things under control

Team: "Everyone is nursing to the end here. So a lot of people concerned."

Verstappen: “OK, I’m feeling good so don’t worry.”

Ricciardo is next to retire

Ricciardo: "Losing gear sync."

Hamilton was the last big casualty

Hamilton: "I've Lost power."

Verstappen celebrates win

Team: "Spot on Max, spot on mate. Mode 1. That was textbook!

Verstappen: “Yes. Woo hahah. Yes. hahahaha. Ahh, this feels *** good. Hahah. Ah, yes”

Horner: “Well done, Max. You’ve won the austrian grand prix. Fantastic. Fantastic. aaah this is amazing in front of all those fans at the red bull ring...with a red bull. Hahaha. Amazing."

Grosjean also had reasons to celebrate

Team: "Chequered flag. Chequered flag. P4, P4."

Grosjean: “Woohooooo. Mate when you’re going to see the rear tyres bro!”

Team: “Ah man. I’m sure they are ugly!”

Grosjean: “Oh man. Blistered like you’ve never seen before.

Team: “Brilliant. Oh yeah, oh yeah. Well done, well done. Brilliant drive, well managed. Absolutely excellent.”

