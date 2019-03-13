Five questions we want answered at the Australian GP
shares
comments
52m ago
The 2019 Formula 1 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, and the return of racing will begin to answer some of the winter's burning questions.
Last month's pre-season testing at Barcelona gave the first idea of the competitive order, while also raising queries about the coming season.
In downtown Melbourne, Edd Straw, Scott Mitchell and Andrew van Leeuwen pick out the five questions they want answered over the Australian Grand Prix weekend.
Look out for daily video coverage from Melbourne across all of our channels this weekend.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Australian GP Tickets
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Five questions we want answered at the Australian GP
shares
comments