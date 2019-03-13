Sign in
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Commentary

Five questions we want answered at the Australian GP

52m ago

The 2019 Formula 1 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, and the return of racing will begin to answer some of the winter's burning questions.

Last month's pre-season testing at Barcelona gave the first idea of the competitive order, while also raising queries about the coming season.

In downtown Melbourne, Edd Straw, Scott Mitchell and Andrew van Leeuwen pick out the five questions they want answered over the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Look out for daily video coverage from Melbourne across all of our channels this weekend.

Talk of Red Bull junior programme crisis "nonsense" - Tost

Talk of Red Bull junior programme crisis "nonsense" - Tost
Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
