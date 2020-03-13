Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos
Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled
Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Screens in front of the Haas garages
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Outside the McLaren hospitality area
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The back of the McLaren garage
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hand sanitiser station near the gates
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the closed gates
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing team members at work
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the paddock
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Empty stage in the fans area
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The McLaren pit wall stand
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The AlphaTauri garage
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled
Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The Melbourne skyline at sunrise
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Check out the scenes as Formula 1 endured a disastrous Australian Grand Prix, the event being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic only after hundreds of fans had already queued up to gain entry to Friday practice. Click on the images above to cycle through them.
