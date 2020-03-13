Formula 1
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Top List

Australian GP: Melbourne non-event in photos

Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled

Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled
1/33

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Screens in front of the Haas garages

Screens in front of the Haas garages
2/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Outside the McLaren hospitality area

Outside the McLaren hospitality area
3/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
4/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The back of the McLaren garage

The back of the McLaren garage
5/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy

Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy
6/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hand sanitiser station near the gates

Hand sanitiser station near the gates
7/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the closed gates

Fans queue at the closed gates
8/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening
9/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
10/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
11/33

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
12/33

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
13/33

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock
14/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
15/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
16/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing team members at work

Red Bull Racing team members at work
17/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
18/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage

A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage
19/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane

The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane
20/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the paddock

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the paddock
21/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Empty stage in the fans area

Empty stage in the fans area
22/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak

Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak
23/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The McLaren pit wall stand

The McLaren pit wall stand
24/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
25/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The AlphaTauri garage

The AlphaTauri garage
26/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock
27/33

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled

Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled
28/33

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
29/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock
30/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media
31/33

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
32/33

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Melbourne skyline at sunrise

The Melbourne skyline at sunrise
33/33

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mar 13, 2020, 12:10 AM

Check out the scenes as Formula 1 endured a disastrous Australian Grand Prix, the event being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic only after hundreds of fans had already queued up to gain entry to Friday practice. Click on the images above to cycle through them.

Only three F1 teams were willing to race in Melbourne

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Charles Bradley

