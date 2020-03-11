Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up
Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas nose and front wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point mechanic at work
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics check tyres
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Members of the McLaren team walk the track
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Melbourne skyline
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team reveal the livery of their Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Detail of the Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pirelli branding around the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team personnel walk the track
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
A JCB in Racing Point livery
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, as a new season begins amid the spectre of coronavirus. Click on the images above to cycle through them.
