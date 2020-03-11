Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Top List

Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up

shares
comments
Slider
List

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
1/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas nose and front wing

Haas nose and front wing
2/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
3/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A Racing Point mechanic at work

A Racing Point mechanic at work
4/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics check tyres

Ferrari mechanics check tyres
5/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team
6/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Members of the McLaren team walk the track

Members of the McLaren team walk the track
7/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
8/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
9/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Melbourne skyline

The Melbourne skyline
10/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
11/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
12/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
13/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
14/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
15/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
16/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
17/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
18/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
19/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team
20/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team reveal the livery of their Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team reveal the livery of their Renault F1 Team R.S.20
21/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
22/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Detail of the Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Detail of the Renault F1 Team R.S.20
23/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
24/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
25/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
26/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
27/50

Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
28/50

Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
29/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock

Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock
30/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet

A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet
31/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
32/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
33/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
34/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
35/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
36/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
37/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Pirelli branding around the track

Pirelli branding around the track
38/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
39/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
40/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
41/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Aramco branding around the track

Aramco branding around the track
42/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Aramco branding around the track

Aramco branding around the track
43/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team personnel walk the track

Mercedes team personnel walk the track
44/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
45/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans
46/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
47/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A JCB in Racing Point livery

A JCB in Racing Point livery
48/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
49/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
50/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

By:
Mar 11, 2020, 3:00 PM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, as a new season begins amid the spectre of coronavirus. Click on the images above to cycle through them.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
The biggest losers if Ferrari's worst fears come true

Previous article

The biggest losers if Ferrari's worst fears come true
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Racing Point is more than just a 'pink Mercedes'

2
MotoGP

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

31m
3
Formula 1

Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up

48m
4
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete

2h
5
Formula 1

Multiple F1 team personnel tested for coronavirus

Latest videos

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension 01:09
Formula 1
1h

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020 01:29
Formula 1
2h

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020 02:13
Formula 1

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work? 04:46
Formula 1

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work?

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region 01:34
Formula 1

F1 announces new partnership with 188BET in Asia region

Latest news

Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up
F1

Australian GP: Best images as Melbourne gears up

The biggest losers if Ferrari's worst fears come true
F1

The biggest losers if Ferrari's worst fears come true

Coronavirus making Australian GP atmosphere "different" - Albon
F1

Coronavirus making Australian GP atmosphere "different" - Albon

The key areas to expect gaps to close in 2021
F1

The key areas to expect gaps to close in 2021

Why Racing Point is more than just a 'pink Mercedes'
F1

Why Racing Point is more than just a 'pink Mercedes'

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.