2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for Ferrari after beating the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in qualifying.

Lando Norris will line up fourth on the grid, marking a strong upturn in fortunes for McLaren.

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will start right behind Norris in fifth and sixth, sharing the third row on the grid.

When is the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit.

Date : Sunday, April 10, 2022

: Sunday, April 10, 2022 Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT [Saturday] / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Qualifying 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

