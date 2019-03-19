Australian GP: Best of team radio

Perez almost hit Giovinazzi at pitlane entrance before the race even started 1 / 10 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Perez: “Woah, that was close.”

Team: ”Checo, what’s that? What’s that? Drive through the pitlane. Do you have any issues?”

Perez: “No, there was too many people in the pitlane and I wasn’t expecting Giovinazzi to stop. I nearly went up the back of him.”

A stuck visor tear off delays Raikkonen’s pit stop 2 / 10 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Team: “The pitstop will be a bit slow, we need to check the car on the rear left...make sure nothing is stuck.”

later

Team: “OK Kimi, we managed to remove, you had a tear off on the rear left brake duct. And Kimi, another info - the tear off we found was yours so be careful when you remove rear off, leave it in the cockpit.”

Grosjean gives no room while battling Hulkenberg 3 / 10 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Hulkenberg: “Yeah, of course. Why am I not surprised?”

Vettel complains about lack of pace 4 / 10 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Vettel: “Why are we so slow?”

Team: “We don’t know at the moment.”

Bottas wanted a go at the fastest lap 5 / 10 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Team: “You’re still holding the fastest lap.”

Bottas: “So what’s the plan in the end? Are we gonna stop for the quickest lap time or just try with these tyres in the end?

Team: “Valtteri, we are not taking any risks so we won’t be stopping.”

Bottas: “Copy but I want 26 points so I’m gonna try it in the end.”

Verstappen briefly scores the fastest lap 6 / 10 Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Sutton Images Team: “Alright that’s purple that lap. But there are all sorts of games going on at the moment. People backing off...sorting out their quali modes etc. You just focus on getting Hamilton.”

Hamilton gets extra boost for fastest lap attempt 7 / 10 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Hamilton: “I need that point, Bono.”

Team: “So strat mode 10 is available, Lewis.”

Bottas celebrates first win since 2017 8 / 10 Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images Bottas: “How about that? ****. Thank you guys. Oof.”

Team: “Indeed man. Well that’s payback from last year, Valtteri.”

Bottas: “To whom it may concern. **** you.”

Magnussen and Haas start the season on a high 9 / 10 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Team: “Chequered flag, Kevin. Chequered flag, Kevin. P6, P6. Perfect start to the season, great job.”

Magnussen: “Wooo aaah. Great job guys. Great job man. Thanks. Great car. Just great job guys. I’m so happy. Great start to the season.”

Team: “Brilliant job dude. Brilliant drive. Yeah, really good management.”

Magnussen: “Thanks Gary. You did it man.”

Team: “You did it all, you did it all. Same to you, good job.”