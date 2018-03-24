Australian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Get alerts
24/03/2018 01:05
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Australian GP at Albert Park, the opening round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'21.164
2: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'21.828
3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF-71H, 1'21.838
4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'21.879
5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, 1'23.187
6: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-18, 1'23.339
7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team RS18, 1'23.532
8: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'22.152 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'23.577
10: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'23.692
11: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, 1'23.853
12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'24.005
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
13: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes, 1'24.230
14: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'24.786
15: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, no time (inc 5-place grid penalty)
16: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'24.532
17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'24.556
18: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'24.636
19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'24.922
20: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'25.295
