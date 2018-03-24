Global
Formula 1 Australian GP Top List

Australian GP: Starting grid in pictures

24/03/2018 01:05
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Australian GP at Albert Park, the opening round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'21.164

1/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'21.828

2/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

3: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF-71H, 1'21.838

3/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

4: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'21.879

4/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

5: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, 1'23.187

5/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-18, 1'23.339

6/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team RS18, 1'23.532

7/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

8: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'22.152 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

8/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'23.577

9/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

10: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'23.692

10/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

11: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33 Renault, 1'23.853

11/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

12: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'24.005

12/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

13: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes, 1'24.230

13/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

14: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11, 1'24.786

14/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

15: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, no time (inc 5-place grid penalty)

15/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

16: Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'24.532

16/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

17: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'24.556

17/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

18: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'24.636

18/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

19: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'24.922

19/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

20: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'25.295

20/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
