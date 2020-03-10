Formula 1
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Top List

Australian GP: Melbourne setup in full swing – gallery

shares
comments
Australian GP: Melbourne setup in full swing – gallery
By:
Mar 10, 2020, 3:27 PM

Despite the coronavirus fears, Tuesday’s Australian Grand Prix setup activity was full steam ahead, with Charles Leclerc taking an early lap on a bicycle with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine and operations manager Morgan Caron, before catching up with his Ferrari mechanics. Lance Stroll, meanwhile, took on retired tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt in Melbourne Park.

Click on the images below to cycle through them…

Slider
List

Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives

Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives
1/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
2/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
3/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
4/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
5/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the history of Formula One

A display showing the history of Formula One
6/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the history of Formula One

A display showing the history of Formula One
7/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hospitality is setup

Hospitality is setup
8/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the Formula One drivers

A display showing the Formula One drivers
9/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A display showing the Formula One drivers

A display showing the Formula One drivers
10/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
11/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
12/40

Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
13/40

Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
14/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
15/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
16/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
17/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a selfie

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari poses for a selfie
18/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
19/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hospitality is setup

Hospitality is setup
20/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
21/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Freight arrives

Red Bull Freight arrives
22/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Freight arrives

Freight arrives
23/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Luca Colajanni and Claudio Albertini

Luca Colajanni and Claudio Albertini
24/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
25/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
26/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
27/40

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
28/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
29/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
30/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
31/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
32/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point
33/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lleyton Hewitt plays tennis with Lance Stroll, Racing Point
34/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
35/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
36/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
37/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
38/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
39/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media after playing tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
40/40

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

9 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
20:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
00:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
22:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
01:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
00:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

