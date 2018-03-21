Australian Grand Prix: Albert Park F1 circuit guide

Take a closer look at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit ahead of the Australian Grand Prix with our brand new exclusive track animation.

Our overview also focuses on the key sections around the lap, highlighting areas where memorable incidents have happened, and explaining the main challenges posed by particular corners.

For the Australian GP, we’ve included the new third DRS zone that has been added ahead of the 2018 race

Drivers’ view

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing: "Albert Park is not the easiest track to overtake on, we will try our best but the straights are not quite long enough and a lot of the corners leading to the straights are 90 degrees, this makes it hard to set-up a pass.

“Turns 11 and 12 are the fastest corners and really cool to drive, especially in qualifying with low fuel in sixth or seventh gear.

"The trees around the circuit sometimes make your braking markers hard to spot with shadows, it’s quite normal on a street circuit but makes it more challenging for us to get it right.”

Sergio Perez, Force India: “The Albert Park circuit is always difficult. It's not easy to find your flow because it's quite stop and start. You need to be strong on the brakes and have good traction.

“I would say my favourite part of the lap is Turn 1; it's challenging and bumpy, and it's not easy to see the apex when you're turning in. It becomes even more difficult late in the day when the sun is low in the sky and in your eyes.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari: “Turn 1 is where a lot of action happens, when braking for the esses. Turn 3 is tricky for braking but offers a good opportunity for overtaking. It’s a street circuit, so look out for bumps and the ‘green’ surfaces.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas: “Australia’s cool because it’s part street circuit, part road course. It’s got the feeling of being a street circuit, but it has the flow of a permanent road course. It’s tricky because it’s bumpy in places, braking zones are twisty, and corners are tight in places. That said, it still has some good, high-speed sections like Turn 11.

"The chicane there is really, really fast with the current-generation car. It’s just exciting to be in Australia. It’s the first race of the year and that brings a special feeling.”

Esteban Ocon, Force India: “The Albert Park track is quite old school. It's narrow and very technical. The secret to a good lap is being neat and tidy because it's largely made up of low and medium-speed corners.

“I would say the most exciting part of the lap is the high-speed chicane through Turns 11 and 12 because it's easy to make a mistake and lose time.”