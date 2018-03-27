Issue #24 of GP Gazette is now online

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, covering all of the action from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton had the speed, Sebastian Vettel had the luck in Melbourne. With some help from the VSC, it was the Ferrari driver who took home the spoils – and an early lead in the points.

How did it all go down? And how did Mercedes and Lewis get it so wrong?

GP Gazette has got you covered. With all of the news and analysis from the Australian GP paddock, check out the first issue of the new season right now.

