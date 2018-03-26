F1 Debrief: All you need to know from the Australian GP

Good morning. Welcome to your morning Motorsport F1 Debrief from the Australian Grand Prix - your quick wrap-up of all the important stories that took place from the first F1 race of the season.

‘LUCKY’ VETTEL SAYS WORK TO DO

Sebastian Vettel got his season off to the perfect start with a slightly fortuitous victory in Australia that owed everything to the timing of a pit stop under virtual safety car conditions.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes thought they had everything under control but when the VSC was called out to slow cars (thanks to a stranded Haas), the time lost by pitting was much reduced – and it was enough for Vettel to get out ahead.