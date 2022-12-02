Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks "strange", says Brundle Next / F1 confirms cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix
Formula 1 News

Audi gives update on F1 expansion plans ahead of 2026 entry

Audi has provided an update on its Formula 1 expansion plans ahead of its factory entry in 2026 with Sauber after commencing work on growing its facilities.

Luke Smith
By:
Audi gives update on F1 expansion plans ahead of 2026 entry
Listen to this article

Audi announced at the end of August that it would be entering F1 for the first time from 2026 as a power unit supplier, before a link-up with Sauber was confirmed in October.

The deal will see Sauber serve as the strategic partner for the Audi team, developing the chassis out of its Hinwil base in Switzerland while the power unit is looked after by Audi in Neuburg, Germany.

Audi has provided more details on the expansion of its Neuburg facility to accommodate the F1 project after commencing the construction of a new 3,000-square-metre building that will be home to the test benches for the power unit development.

The building, known as F7.2, is part of an expansion of its Competence Centre Motorsport, which opened in 2014 and was home to Audi's factory racing operations for the World Endurance Championship, Formula E and the Dakar Rally.

The extension should be completed in the first quarter of 2024, but the first activities should be conducted out of it from March next year.

"With the Competence Centre Motorsport, we have an ideal base for our Formula 1 project," said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi's board member for technical development.

"Audi Neuburg was designed from the outset to be able to tackle the most demanding motorsport projects. This foresight is paying off. With the existing facilities, we were able to immediately begin with the Formula 1 project.

The new Audi Sport F1 concept car

The new Audi Sport F1 concept car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"The expansion will create the necessary infrastructure for the development of our F1 power unit for the long term. With the building extension and the installation of state-of-the-art test benches, we are giving our development team the best possible conditions to be successful in the top class of motorsport."

Audi has been on a recruitment drive since announcing its F1 plans, and has already brought on board around 220 employees. The German manufacturer said its target was to pass the 300 mark by mid-2023.

"Developing a power unit for the world's most demanding racing series in Germany is a great challenge," said Adam Baker, who is overseeing Audi's F1 plans.

"We already have a great team at our facility in Neuburg an der Donau that is growing all of the time."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks "strange", says Brundle
Previous article

Ferrari’s Binotto F1 split looks "strange", says Brundle
Next article

F1 confirms cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 confirms cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Age was a "killer" for de la Rosa’s McLaren F1 2008 seat chances
Formula 1

Age was a "killer" for de la Rosa’s McLaren F1 2008 seat chances

F1 confirms cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix
Formula 1

F1 confirms cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two

Chaz Mostert made a perfect start to Holden's final weekend in Supercars, leading a Walkinshaw one-two in Adelaide.

The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022
Super GT Super GT

The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022

After another memorable season in Japan's two top motorsport categories, it's time to look back on the top performers across both SUPER GT and Super Formula in 2022.

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout

David Reynolds has been kicked out of the Top 10 Shootout in Adelaide due to a technical breach.

Adelaide S5000: Mawson handed Tasman title shot
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Adelaide S5000: Mawson handed Tasman title shot

Joey Mawson has unexpectedly become the S5000 Tasman Series favourite thanks to technical issue for Nathan Herne in Adelaide.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
16 h
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.