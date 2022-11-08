Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Horner: Verstappen’s F1 campaign the most dominant I’ve seen Next / The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1
Formula 1 News

Audi F1 tie-up a "game-changer" for Sauber, says Vasseur

Audi's partnership with the Sauber Formula 1 team from 2026 is a "game-changer" for the Swiss squad, reckons boss Fred Vasseur.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Audi F1 tie-up a "game-changer" for Sauber, says Vasseur
Listen to this article

Following months of speculation, it was announced shortly before the recent Mexican Grand Prix that Audi had chosen Sauber as its partner for when the German car manufacturer enters F1's new engine rules era.

Sauber has had works partnerships in the past – most famously with BMW from 2006 to 2009 – and current team principal Vasseur thinks Audi's offerings will help the operation make big leaps forward in competitiveness.

"On the short-term view first: it won't have a big impact except that for us that we know that we can go to the next step and it will be a huge opportunity in terms of recruitment and to be more attractive also for the sponsors for the future," explained Vasseur about what Audi's arrival would do for the team.

"But mid-term, for sure it's a game-changer, because we will have this kind of partnership, and I think F1 is getting more and more difficult.

"F1 did a huge step up the last 10 years and, to stay as an independent team today, it's quite impossible from my point of view. It was probably the best option we could add and [we are] more than happy to have this kind of deal for the future."

Although F1's financial model has changed, thanks to the arrival of F1's cost cap, Vasseur thinks that the levels of money involved are still beyond what a non-manufacturer team can afford.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing Press Conference

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

"We are still far away from the budget cap," he said. "That means that we are fighting to be at the budget cap and even in this, we are still far away on that.

"I think we will touch the point later on, but we are still far away from the budget cap. And we are absolutely dependent on the results. If you want to have a long-term view and you have only three or four independent teams it will become more and more difficult."

Read Also:

Vasseur said that the plan for Audi's arrival was for its engine to be produced at its Neuburg facility in Germany, with the chassis element continuing to be manufactured in Switzerland.

"We will split completely operations," he said. "They will be in charge of the engine in Neuburg and the team will take care of the chassis and the operation on track, from Hinwil, that is clear.

"They will take some shares in the company in the future but we didn't disclose the details of this and I won't do it today.

"But I think it's a good way to operate the team. We had a look on what was working in the past on the other teams and the most important for me is not just the set-up in terms of shares or who is managing who, it's a matter of mindset, and to be able to build up in terms of strategy to be one single team and not to have teams fighting each other."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Verstappen’s F1 campaign the most dominant I’ve seen
Previous article

Horner: Verstappen’s F1 campaign the most dominant I’ve seen
Next article

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Gasly: Time will tell if Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team
Formula 1

Gasly: Time will tell if Tsunoda can lead AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed car development, says Shovlin São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 rules banning tyre warmers must not exceed car development, says Shovlin

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above United States GP Prime
Formula 1

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Latest news

F1's Top 10 greatest wet-weather drives
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Top 10 greatest wet-weather drives

Everyone likes the occasional wet race to really test the drivers and create some drama. Some of Formula 1’s greatest performances have come in the rain, so we’ve decided to pick out the best 10.

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals start times and networks for 2023 season

NASCAR has revealed the start times and TV networks for the 2023 Cup, Xfinity, and Truck seasons.

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Confidence and experience fueled Logano's NASCAR title run

In a season known for its uncertainty, Joey Logano’s performance in winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship was perhaps the most predictable.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
4 h
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
9 h
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.