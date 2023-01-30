Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight Next / Red Bull F1 car spotted on iconic Aussie road
Formula 1 News

Audi buys stake in Sauber F1 team ahead of 2026 entry

Audi has completed the purchase of a minor stake in Sauber Formula 1 team ahead of its entry to grand prix racing in 2026.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Audi buys stake in Sauber F1 team ahead of 2026 entry
Listen to this article

Audi announced in August last year that it will be entering F1 in works capacity on the advent of new engine regulations in 2026, amid a boom in the sport’s popularity across the world.

This was followed by the news in October that Sauber, which currently operates as Alfa Romeo Racing, will become its “strategic partner”, and use its Hinwil facility to build the chassis.

At that time, Sauber revealed that Audi will purchase a stake in the team at some point, but no further details had been forthcoming on this front since then.

Now, Sauber has confirmed that the German manufacturer has gone ahead and bought an unspecified stake in the Swiss-based team, as per the plans previously outlined.

Sauber described it as an “important milestone” for Audi’s much-anticipated debut in F1.

"The Sauber Group is pleased to announce that, as per the plans outlined in October last year, Audi acquired a minority stake in the Sauber Group in January 2023," it said in a statement.

"This is an important milestone on the way to Audi’s entry in Formula One, scheduled for 2026, for which the Sauber Group will be the German brand’s strategic partner."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

While Sauber’s Hinwil facility, which included a state-of-the-art wind tunnel, will serve as an important base for Audi’s F1 programme, the German marque is currently building a separate factory at Neuberg in Germany to develop the power unit.

The 3,000-square-metre building will house test benches for the hybrid engine and is an expansion of the site that was previously the home of Audi’s wildly-successful LMP1 programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The extension of the site is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

By that year, Sauber will operate in F1 under its own name, with its agreement with Alfa Romeo coming to an end after the end of the forthcoming season.

It will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2025, before morphing into the works Audi F1 squad the following year.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight
Previous article

Webber: Red Bull will remain "dangerous" threat in F1 2023 title fight
Next article

Red Bull F1 car spotted on iconic Aussie road

Red Bull F1 car spotted on iconic Aussie road
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Deletraz switches from Prema to Team Turkey for 2023 ELMS season
European Le Mans

Deletraz switches from Prema to Team Turkey for 2023 ELMS season

Heart of Racing beating GTD Pro cars a "testament" to Aston Martin Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Heart of Racing beating GTD Pro cars a "testament" to Aston Martin

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Sauber More from
Sauber
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Audi names Sauber as works partner for 2026 F1 entry
Formula 1

Audi names Sauber as works partner for 2026 F1 entry

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

Latest news

“Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro
IMSA IMSA

“Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro

Jules Gounon says that winning at Daytona was an appropriate way for co-driver Cooper MacNeil to retire from racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona

The boss of Honda Performance Developments has expressed his amazement at the high levels of reliability demonstrated by the all-new GTP prototypes in last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Prime
IMSA IMSA

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown
IMSA IMSA

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown

Wayne Taylor Racing's Filipe Albuquerque admits that he knew it would be a tall order to beat the sister Acura of Meyer Shank Racing in the closing stages of last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Prime

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
11 h
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Prime

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2023
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Prime

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

OPINION: Fred Vasseur has spent only a few weeks as team principal for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but is already intent on taking the Scuderia back to the very top. And despite it being arguably the most demanding job in motorsport, the Frenchman is relishing the challenge

Formula 1
Jan 27, 2023
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Prime

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history? Prime

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Who are the quickest drivers in Formula 1 history? Luke Smith asked a jury of experienced and international panel of experts and F1 insiders. Some of them have worked closely with F1’s fastest-ever drivers – so who better to vote on our all-time top 50? We’re talking all-out speed here rather than size of trophy cabinet, so the results may surprise you…

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2023
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Prime

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Prime

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Lando Norris is no longer the young cheeky-chappy at McLaren; he’s now the established ace. And F1's big guns will come calling if the team can’t give him a competitive car. Here's what the team needs to do to retain its prize asset

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make? Prime

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.