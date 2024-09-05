Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice

The Audi-owned Sauber Formula 1 team has admitted to facing a youth versus experience dilemma over its driver choice for next year, as it ponders what is best for the long term.

The German manufacturer had hoped to lure Carlos Sainz for 2025 to become team-mate to Nico Hulkenberg, as it transitions to become a full works team from 2026.

However, amid uncertainty about the competitiveness of the project, Sainz elected to join Williams instead.

Newly appointed Audi COO and CTO Mattia Binotto has singled out sorting out the driver situation as one of his first tasks, and is eager to get the matter sorted as soon as possible.

However, he says that before committing, he needs to agree with Audi chiefs whether it goes for a well-established driver like Valtteri Bottas, or opts for a youngster like its reserve Theo Pourchaire or rising F2 star Gabriel Bortoleto.

Speaking about his thoughts on the driver choice for 2025, Binotto said: “It's a couple of weeks I'm there, so it's early for me.

“But it's definitely something that we need to judge: are we going for experience or something else?

“This is a project which is looking to a long term objective, so [the question is] what's the best for us from now to the final goal?

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner and Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber Photo by: Motorsport Images

“Is it more having short term experience and then moving to something different? We need to decide and today I think we are not in the position to answer.

“We are certainly listening to all potential drivers. We are certainly evaluating what the pros and the cons are for the best compromise.”

Binotto said the team did not want to wait too long before making a call, as there were wider issues in lifting performance that it could not afford to get distracted from.

“We will decide as soon as possible, no doubt, because we need to set up the team for next year and for the future,” he said.

“We need to, as well, stop any speculations, because it is not in our interest. But so far, there is no decision on what will be best.”

While incumbent Bottas is understood to be favourite to be given a contract extension, the team says that young drivers Pourchaire and Bortoleto have their chances too. However, they are not the only ones under consideration.

Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson have also been linked to the Sauber team in the past too.

Binotto added: “Theo is our reserve driver today, so somehow he's already part of the family, and no doubt that he's in our list.

“Gabriel is doing very well today in F2, I think he has shown to be a great talent, and certainly we are looking to what he's doing - as we are looking to many others.

“I don't see these are the only names on which we are focusing our attention. There are many names in the list, with great potential, great expertise, great experience.

“Again, it's a matter of we need to judge what's most important for us in the short, medium and long term, and go for a clear plan - which today I do not have really an answer for now.”

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com about his F1 prospects, Pourchaire said that after winning the F2 title last year he did not know what more he could do to show he deserved a grand prix seat.

“I'm asking myself this question, too,” he said. “You know, every day. I don't know.

“I did my best on the track. For sure, some people say that winning the championship in the third year in F2 is not looking great.

“But I won it when I was 20 years old. I'm the youngest ever race winner in F2, in F3 - so I don't have to prove anything on the track.

“I just need an opportunity. That's it.”