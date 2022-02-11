Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / All the F1 launch dates in 2022 Next / The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk
Formula 1 / Aston Martin launch News

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join

Aston Martin Formula 1 chief technical officer Andrew Green says that the team will take "the best of all" as it integrates key new arrivals.

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join
Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

Green admits that the Silverstone outfit had become too insular in its Force India and Racing Point days as it rarely recruited from outside and didn't have the resources with which to expand.

He says that the plan is to combine the team's established engineering talent pool with input from former Red Bull and Mercedes staff members to create an "Aston Martin way of working".

Last year Aston Martin announced a string of new hirings, including former Red Bull Racing men Dan Fallows and Andrew Alessi, Eric Blandin from Mercedes, and Luca Furbatto from Alfa Romeo.

Fallows won't take up his technical director role until April and Blandin is also still on gardening leave. However, head of technical operations Alessi, engineering director Furbatto and other new recruits are already working under Green.

"I think it's been mentioned before, it's a five-year plan that we're on to deliver a championship contending car," Green said when asked about the new structure by Motorsport.com.

"And when we look at the way the team needs to be structured in order to achieve that, it's clear that you need to invest in two things. You need to invest in the people and the tools. So we went about bolstering.

"We know we've got a lot of good people here. But they need more support, because we need to do more, effectively. We need more development, more R+D, in order to out develop the top teams to be able to compete with them. Simple as that. That's the reason why we went looking."

Aston Martin Racing AMR22

Aston Martin Racing AMR22

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Green says that as chief technical officer he has taken an overview of the expanded structure.

"I am able now to take more of a step back, and start to look at the bigger picture of how do we achieve this goal, what do we need, who are the people that we need to support the current workforce? And look at questions regarding experience and where they come from.

"Do we want to bring experience from another team and bring that new way of thinking, or alternative way of thinking into the team, because we have been quite insular for quite a long time?

"That's true. We haven't been able to expand, we haven't really been able to encourage people from other teams to join us, so we built up our own way of working.

"And I think now we want to take our way of working, we want to combine it with what we understand the way other teams are working, and turn it into the Aston Martin way of working.

"That's the strategy, that's why it's good to have experience from other teams, because we can just gel it altogether, and we'll pick the best of all of them.

"That's the way that we look at it, and that's the way that we want to go forward to try and become a championship-contending team in a few years' time."

Read Also:

Green also confirmed that Mike Krack, who was announced as team principal last month, has yet to start work at Silverstone.

"I'm really happy with the new senior leadership team with Martin [Whitmarsh] and Mike," he said. "I can see us working well together. Mike hasn't started yet. So it's difficult to comment too much on him.

"But I think Mike's got a rich and varied background in motorsport. I've met him a few times. He seems like a really nice guy. He's worked in F1 before. So I'm looking forward to the future.

"And great confidence in Mike and Martin in putting together the team that's required to deliver our ambitions in the coming years."

shares
comments

Related video

All the F1 launch dates in 2022
Previous article

All the F1 launch dates in 2022
Next article

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036
Formula 1

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Formula 1

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Aston Martin launch Prime
Formula 1

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

The key features of Aston Martin's 2022 F1 car Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

The key features of Aston Martin's 2022 F1 car

F1 2022 cars will have go-kart feel, reckons Aston Martin Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars will have go-kart feel, reckons Aston Martin

Latest news

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
1 h
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
23 h
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.