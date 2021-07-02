Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV

By:

Aston Martin wants to make the green colour of its Formula 1 car 'pop' more on television to avoid it looking too similar to rival machinery.

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV

The Silverstone-based team revamped its livery this season for the iconic British racing green colours of its parent sportscar manufacturer.

But the dark green sometimes makes the AMR21 appear similar to other cars, especially the black Mercedes, on television.

Earlier this week, Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of the team's former title sponsor BWT, urged the team to go back to the pink colours that stood out before.

In an interview with Speedweek, he said: "Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll understands that my heart is bleeding. If the Aston Martin were pink, title sponsor Cognizant would also have more fun because the recognition value would be much higher.

"From a business point of view it was wrong. Historically the British racing green is certainly understandable for many, not for me. The Aston Martin does not stand out on TV."

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer is clear, however, that there will be no going back on the green colour, and certainly no return to a pink colour scheme.

However, he acknowledges that how the car looks on television is an issue and it is something that the outfit will look to address.

"I think that the green colour suits us, that's for sure," he said at the Austrian GP. "I think it's a stunning colour in the sun and when you're looking at it in person.

"But I believe we should be looking at making it pop a little bit more on television, without losing the green when you're looking at it outside.

"I don't know if we can do that, but that's one thing that we're looking to do, just to make sure that it differentiates itself on TV from some of the other darker cars."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Erik Junius

While BWT remained as a sponsor of Aston Martin, and there are pink streaks on the car, Szafnauer said that no amount of money could convince the team to ditch its green.

"With the name of Aston Martin, and Aston Martin being green traditionally, and we're growing the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team. I would think it will stay green," he explained.

"Ferrari is red. Aston Martin is green."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Previous article

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

23 h
2
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

2 h
3
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

1 d
4
Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

3 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

1 h
Latest news
Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV
Formula 1

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV

8m
Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

1 h
Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1

2 h
Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

2 h
Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Austrian GP practice as it happens

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned 00:46
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Hamilton aware Mercedes had updates planned

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts 00:49
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Alonso calls on FIA to police track limits, not burnouts

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP 02:18
Formula 1
8 h

F1 Fast Facts: Austrian GP

Formula 1: Gasly 'surprised' clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated 00:48
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Formula 1: Gasly 'surprised' clash with Leclerc wasn't investigated

Formula 1: Mercedes Says It Won't Ditch 'Barn Door' Rear Wing 01:23
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes Says It Won't Ditch 'Barn Door' Rear Wing

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains Austrian GP
Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now
Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin F1 secures another senior Red Bull technical signing
Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 secures another senior Red Bull technical signing

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals details of overhauled 1,000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime
WEC

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

Trending Today

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
4 h
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021

Latest news

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin wants to make green F1 livery "pop" more on TV

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome Red Bull gap

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.