Formula 1 / British GP News

Aston Martin set for further F1 car upgrade at Silverstone

Aston Martin is set to bring another Formula 1 car update to Silverstone next weekend as it looks to build on the progress made with its Barcelona package.

Luke Smith
By:
Aston Martin set for further F1 car upgrade at Silverstone
Listen to this article

Following a difficult start to the season, Aston Martin brought a significant upgrade to the Spanish Grand Prix that drew comparisons to the concept used by Red Bull on its RB18 car.

The team has since enjoyed an upswing in form, scoring points in each of the last three races and recording a best result of sixth place in Azerbaijan courtesy of Sebastian Vettel.

But Aston Martin F1 boss Mike Krack warned the team cannot become “overambitious”, given the update initially struggled to make much of an impact in Spain before then proving more competitive on the street circuits in Monaco, Azerbaijan and Canada.

In a bid to combat some of the weaknesses seen with the new package in Barcelona, more updates are planned for the British Grand Prix in a further boost to Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll’s hopes.

“We had that [upgrade] for Barcelona, but you will recall in Barcelona that we were also lacking pace, very clearly, and the car has not changed,” said Krack.

“We have a combination of a car that is certainly better, but also tracks that helped us be a bit more competitive than we maybe would have been had there been three races at a Barcelona-like track.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground. We know that we need to bring updates for these kind of tracks that are now coming, and that is also why we elected to do it like that.

“We have to update the car to be able to stay competitive, because we know also everyone will have updates at Silverstone.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked if Silverstone would be a more difficult weekend for Aston Martin given the similarities to Barcelona, Krack replied: “If we would not update the car, yes.

“But as I said, we will [bring updates] and then it depends obviously on how much do we improve compared to how others are improving.

“We worked our [plans], we have found a little bit bigger packages, smaller packages, and according to how the races are coming, identifying also the weaknesses of the car in Barcelona.”

The Barcelona concept on the AMR22 was designed in parallel with the launch-spec car, but has ultimately offered the team a much wider set-up window.

It has lifted Aston Martin from languishing at the foot of the constructors’ championship to regularly fighting for points and Q3 berths, encouraging the team to keep developing the 2022 car.

“You have to look at how tight the midfield is, you don’t need a big step to make up a lot of positions,” Krack said.

“This was a little bit different in the past, when you had really low positions and there were big differences between the cars. But in Baku, I think in FP3, between P5 and P15 there was 0.4-something seconds.

“If you manage to be in front of that group, the points that you score are much, much more than if you lack those two, three tenths that you need for it.

“So that is also why we cannot just say we look at the new car. We have to get to the front of this group, and then it is easier to fight for points because we can’t terminate a year where we started it.”

Szafnauer: Netflix cameras in meetings may boost F1
Szafnauer: Netflix cameras in meetings may boost F1
Liberty: Nice GP not designed to pressure Monaco F1 race

Liberty: Nice GP not designed to pressure Monaco F1 race
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Aston Martin Racing
Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Aston Martin discovered engine issue behind Stroll's Q1 woes Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin discovered engine issue behind Stroll's Q1 woes

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
