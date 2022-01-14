Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

In an email sent to fans on Friday morning, Aston Martin revealed that the AMR22 car will be unveiled on 10 February from the manufacturer’s headquarters in Gaydon.

It marks a first date in the diary for the F1 launch season in 2022, when all 10 teams will unveil significantly revised designs under the overhauled technical regulations for the upcoming campaign.

Ferrari has set a loose plan of launching its car around 16-18 February, but is yet to announce an exact date.

Pre-season testing begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain on 23 February. Teams will get six days of pre-season running before the opening round of the season takes place in Bahrain on 20 March.

Aston Martin will enter the 2022 season looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last year that saw it slip to seventh place in the constructors’ championship.

In its first season racing under the Aston Martin following its rebrand from Racing Point, the team was hit hard by the downforce cuts that caused it to lose performance compared to its midfield rivals.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel scored one podium finish in his first season with Aston Martin, taking second place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Teammate Lance Stroll recorded a best finish of sixth place in Qatar, and ended the year nine points shy of Vettel’s total in the standings.

The biggest change for the team over the winter was the exit of team principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Alpine.

Aston Martin announced at the time of Szafnauer’s departure earlier this month that the team would be “managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed”.

Aston Martin held one of the more memorable F1 car launches last year that featured big names including James Bond star Daniel Craig, former Bond girl Gemma Arterton, and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.