Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
298 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

shares
comments
Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
By:

Aston Martin has revealed plans to unveil its new Formula 1 car for the 2021 season on 3 March.

Following the rebranding of the Racing Point squad under the Aston Martin name over the winter, the team has now revealed details of its launch plans at the start of next month.

The Aston Martin squad will hold a virtual launch from 3pm GMT on 3 March, and has invited fans to be part of the event by registering to 'Unlock The Vault' for the new car through its website.

2021 will mark the first time a car has raced under the Aston Martin name in F1 since the British manufacturer last entered a works effort in 1960.

Read Also:

The deal was brought about following Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll's investment into Aston Martin in January 2020, paving the way for the F1 squad to undergo a rebranding.

The launch event will also mark a first public appearance for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel with the team following his winter switch from Ferrari. Vettel has already been present at the team's Silverstone factory to undergo a seat fitting and to get to know his new teammates.

Vettel will partner Lance Stroll in 2021, with the young Canadian looking to build on his best F1 season to date last year that saw him score his first F1 pole position and two podium finishes.

The team is set to undergo a significant rebranding, moving away from the bright pink colours the Racing Point squad was known for and adopting the classic British racing green that is synonymous with Aston Martin.

Aston Martin has also welcomed a new title sponsor, Cognizant, ahead of the 2021 season, acting as another big change under the rebranding.

It leaves only Red Bull and Haas as teams yet to confirm plans to unveil their new cars ahead of the new season, with the rest of the grid having set their unveilings.

The unveiling from Aston Martin will come the day after both Mercedes and Alpine present their 2021 challengers, and is nine days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Vettel and Stroll will give the new Aston Martin F1 car its first extended run out in this test running from 12-14 March, two weeks before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 March.

2021 F1 car launches

Team Date
Mercedes March 2
Red Bull  
McLaren February 15
Aston Martin March 3
Alpine March 2
Ferrari March 10
AlphaTauri February 19
Alfa Romeo February 22 
Haas  
Williams March 5

Related video

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

Previous article

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

Next article

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding

20h
2
Formula 1

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

1h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits

7h
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

McLaren's Mercedes dyno testing has been "problem free"

5h
Latest news
The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again
Formula 1

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

30m
Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

1h
First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35
Formula 1

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

1h
Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

2h
Red Bull open to building own F1 engine from 2025
Formula 1

Red Bull open to building own F1 engine from 2025

4h
Latest videos
Countdown to W12 with James: Building a New F1 Car! 09:10
Formula 1
28m

Countdown to W12 with James: Building a New F1 Car!

First Thoughts and Analysis on McLaren F1's MCL35M 08:29
Formula 1
19h

First Thoughts and Analysis on McLaren F1's MCL35M

Ferrari SF21 engine fireup 01:01
Formula 1
Feb 13, 2021

Ferrari SF21 engine fireup

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021 04:17
Formula 1
Feb 12, 2021

Why Crypto Fan Tokens Are Coming To F1 in 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert 01:53
Formula 1
Feb 11, 2021

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why McLaren can be a true force in F1 again

More from
Aston Martin Racing
The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

Stroll calls 2020 season a year of "missed opportunity"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll calls 2020 season a year of "missed opportunity"

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The driver gap Aston Martin must address in F1 2021

Trending Today

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen Mercedes' first choice if Hamilton quits

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

McLaren's Mercedes dyno testing has been "problem free"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's Mercedes dyno testing has been "problem free"

Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero
General General / Breaking news

Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Latest news

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

First look: How the 2021 McLaren-Mercedes compares with MCL35

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.